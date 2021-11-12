what Jennifer Aniston does to look cool at 52

So we got to the most interesting thing – the toned body of the actress. We still wonder how at 52 the star looks at a maximum of 35. Jennifer’s body is so toned and sculpted that many girls will envy! The star was able to achieve such a result with long and hard workouts, and, alas, it was not without diets.

Perhaps due to the fact that the star carefully monitors her diet, her skin on her face looks just gorgeous. No hints of deep wrinkles! You ask: “Perhaps it is the” beauty injections? “”. But no, the actress has repeatedly spoken out quite harshly on this score, preferring to grow old naturally. However, we suspect that the girl often goes to the beautician for various lifting procedures and massage in order to enhance collagen production and skin regeneration.

PS We know about Aniston’s rhinoplasty in her youth, but after that she was not noticed in other changes in appearance. We really hope that the star will continue to adhere to his point of view regarding surgical interventions. In this case, the main thing is to know when to stop!

Text: Anastasia Antonovskaya