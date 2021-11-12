what sisters Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and other stars look like

They often remain in the shadow of their stellar relatives. However, their appearance and success should be made public. Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and other actresses are proud of their sisters.

Linda and Leslie Lopez, Jennifer Lopez’s sisters

The hit singer Get Right is the middle daughter of Guadeloupe and David Lopez. Linda is two years younger than Jennifer. She has been working as a TV presenter since the 90s. Younger Lopez received the prestigious Television Emmy Award for Best Newscast. Fun fact: The twins Jennifer and daughter Linda were born the same year.

Leslie is less involved in the world of show business than the younger sisters. She is interested in music. However, the repertoire of the older Lopez is not pop hits, but classics.

Linda, Jennifer and Leslie Lopez

Linda, Jennifer and Leslie Lopez, instagram.com/jlo

Antonia Kidman, sister of Nicole Kidman

The younger sister of the famous actress is a mother of six children from two husbands. She divorced the first in 2007, and the second has been happily married since 2010. Antonia works as a journalist, and she is very successful. She has the prestigious Australian Television ASTRA Awards. Nicole and Antonia communicate well. The actress tries on every birthday of a relative to publicly speak about her feelings for her.

“Sister, I love you so much. I can’t wait to see you again and kiss you, ”writes Kidman.

Fans think Antonia looks older than Nicole

Fans think Antonia looks older than Nicole. Legion-Media

Monica Cruz, sister of Penelope Cruz

The Cruz sisters have an age difference of three years. However, they are often referred to as twins. They are both very attractive and also popular in the film industry. Monica replaced the pregnant Penelope on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. The sister of the star is professionally engaged in dancing. The youngest Cruz performed in the world famous troupe of Joaquin Cortez. Monica got pregnant with artificial insemination and gave birth to daughter Antonella in 2013.

Penelope and Monica are sometimes almost indistinguishable.

Penelope and Monica are sometimes almost indistinguishable Legion-Media

Shimer Diaz, sister of Cameron Diaz

The Diaz sisters were outrageous. As teenagers, they listened to heavy music and spent time with local guys in Long Beach. The sister is two years older than the actress. Shimer is happily married and has two daughters: Chloe and Channing. The elder Diaz works for a skin care company.

Shemin with her eldest daughter Chloe

Shemin with the eldest daughter Chloe, instagram.com/soul.to.skin

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz, instagram.com/camerondiaz

