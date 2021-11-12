what sisters Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and other stars look like

They often remain in the shadow of their stellar relatives. However, their appearance and success should be made public. Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and other actresses are proud of their sisters.
Linda and Leslie Lopez, Jennifer Lopez’s sisters
The hit singer Get Right is the middle daughter of Guadeloupe and David Lopez. Linda is two years younger than Jennifer. She has been working as a TV presenter since the 90s. Younger Lopez received the prestigious Television Emmy Award for Best Newscast. Fun fact: The twins Jennifer and daughter Linda were born the same year.
Leslie is less involved in the world of show business than the younger sisters. She is interested in music. However, the repertoire of the older Lopez is not pop hits, but classics.
Antonia Kidman, sister of Nicole Kidman
The younger sister of the famous actress is a mother of six children from two husbands. She divorced the first in 2007, and the second has been happily married since 2010. Antonia works as a journalist, and she is very successful. She has the prestigious Australian Television ASTRA Awards. Nicole and Antonia communicate well. The actress tries on every birthday of a relative to publicly speak about her feelings for her.
“Sister, I love you so much. I can’t wait to see you again and kiss you, ”writes Kidman.
Monica Cruz, sister of Penelope Cruz
The Cruz sisters have an age difference of three years. However, they are often referred to as twins. They are both very attractive and also popular in the film industry. Monica replaced the pregnant Penelope on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. The sister of the star is professionally engaged in dancing. The youngest Cruz performed in the world famous troupe of Joaquin Cortez. Monica got pregnant with artificial insemination and gave birth to daughter Antonella in 2013.
Shimer Diaz, sister of Cameron Diaz
The Diaz sisters were outrageous. As teenagers, they listened to heavy music and spent time with local guys in Long Beach. The sister is two years older than the actress. Shimer is happily married and has two daughters: Chloe and Channing. The elder Diaz works for a skin care company.
