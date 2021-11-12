what the children of the most famous movie couples would look like (photo)

Artist Hydreli Diao used artificial intelligence and a couple of programs in his work. The result exceeded all expectations.

Movie lovers have probably not once or twice thought about what the children of the main characters of a film or series would be like if their on-screen stories were continued in real life. The artist Hidreli Diao decided to lift the curtain and created the alleged portraits of the offspring of the most famous film couples.

As the man told Bored Panda, he uses several different applications and artificial intelligence to simulate the appearance of alleged children.

“First I research the couples I have chosen for this project. Usually I watch the most popular TV shows or movies. Then I find the most appropriate photos and use applications such as FaceApp, Remini and Photoshop Gradient to create the children that these fictional couples will have. “, – he explained.

According to the artist, his favorite on-screen duo is Brenda and Dylan from Beverly Hills 90210.

“When I was little, I watched the show, so there is a lot of nostalgia and good memories. I tried very hard to make their child look as realistic as possible.”

Dylan (Luke Perry), Brenda (Shannen Doherty) of Beverly Hills3, 90210 and their son [+–] Photo: Hidreley Diao / Instagram

Hidreli added that he really enjoys digital art and continues to discover new possibilities for digital intelligence.

“Playing with him was my favorite pastime. It is a great inspiration to continue projects like this and come up with exciting new ideas. Not to mention that I can see things that I never thought I could – for example, children of fictional couples.” , – said Diao.

This is how, according to the artist, the son of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Patisson) from the “Twilight” saga would look like, although according to the plot of the film they had a daughter.

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Patisson) from “Twilight” [+–] Photo: Hidreley Diao / Instagram

Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) and Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) are the Pretty Woman couple and their alleged child.

So, according to the artist, the son of Edward and Vivien might look like [+–] Photo: Hidreley Diao / Instagram

Superheroes are also no strangers to love and procreation in the mind of Diao. This could be the offspring of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

The daughter of the main characters of the movie “Wonder Woman” would be a real beauty [+–] Photo: Hidreley Diao / Instagram

And this is how the sequel of Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose Dewitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) would have looked, if the first had not drowned during the Titanic crash, in the second became his wife.

The alleged daughter of the main couple in the movie “Titanic” [+–] Photo: Hidreley Diao / Instagram

If Edward Scissorhands (Johnny Depp) and Kim (Winona Ryder) from Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands” formed a family, they would have a very pretty girl.

Such an author saw the daughter of the heroes of the painting “Edward Scissorhands” [+–]

This would be the daughter of agents Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) from the cult TV series The X-Files.

Daughter of Agents Scully and Mulder [+–] Photo: Hidreley Diao / Instagram

Jackie Burhart (Mila Kunis) and Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) from The 70s Show are one of the few on-screen couples that migrated into real life. Diao suggested what their child would be like, but note that the couple already have two children, and time will tell whether the artist guessed with the appearance of his son.

The alleged son of a ’70s Show couple [+–] Photo: Hidreley Diao / Instagram

And here is the real son of Kutcher and Kunis named Dimitri.

Ashton Kutcher with 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri [+–] Photo: Open sources

Child of Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst).

Spiderman’s son [+–] Photo: Hidreley Diao / Instagram

Son of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) of Thor.

Son of Marvel Superhero Thor [+–]

And some more photos:

