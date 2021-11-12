Which actress became the richest in 2021 and how did she get there?

According to Forbes, Reese Witherspoon has become the richest actress in the world. This status was brought to her not by multimillion-dollar contracts, but by the production activity. The actress sold for $ 900 million her company Hello Sunshine, which produced such popular TV series as Big, Little Lies, And Fire Smolders Everywhere and The Morning Show. After this deal, Reese’s fortune is estimated at $ 400 million.

Reese Witherspoon.

The actress’s company was bought by the media venture, which will be run by former Disney executives Kevin Meyer and Tom Staggs. At the same time, Reese and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden will join the board of directors and will continue to run the company. The project will be financed by the Blackstone investment corporation.

Reese founded Hello Sunshine in 2016. She wanted to release films and series centered on female characters and female experience, and she made the right decision: the company’s projects turned out to be profitable and allowed the actress to become a successful businesswoman. According to Hollywood insiders, Reese earns at least $ 1 million for each episode of the series in which she stars. The actress also actively appears in commercials and also receives impressive fees for this.

According to the Forbes list, the richest actress in the world is Jamie Hertz. You have hardly heard her name before and are probably not familiar with her work in films, as Hertz is best known as the wife of billionaire Anthony Ressler. She also earned her fortune, which is estimated at $ 3 billion, mainly thanks to her husband.

Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen occupy the second line of the rating, their fortune is estimated at $ 500 million. The Olsen sisters have not acted in films for a long time and have retrained as designers: they lead the clothing brand The Row. Next comes Reese, followed by Jessica Alba (worth $ 350 million). She, too, began to appear less often in films and went into business – the actress created a whole beauty empire under the Honest Beauty brand.

The list of the richest actresses of 2021 also includes Julia Roberts ($ 250 million), Jennifer Aniston ($ 240 million), Sandra Bullock ($ 220 million), Jane Fonda ($ 200 million) and Miley Cyrus ($ 160 million).

