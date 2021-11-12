Who got a place in MSCI Russia in November

What happened

Index provider MSCI announced the results of the November rebalancing. Stocks were included in the standard MSCI Russia index RUSAL… Other contenders, including the shares of MMK and PIK, this time did not receive a place in the index.

The Small Cap Index has also changed. Three promotions were added and one was dropped. The index includes:

Segezha Group

Mechel AP

GDR United Medical Group

Excluded from the index:

In total, 111 new securities were added to the standard global MSCI indices, excluded – 105. 513 shares were added to the small capitalization indices, 370 were excluded.

The changes in the indices will take effect after the close of trading on November 30.

What does this mean

A large number of funds, institutional and private investors around the world use MSCI indicators as a benchmark (a benchmark for copying) when forming their portfolios. The MSCI Russia Index helps them choose the most attractive Russian companies for investment.

The inclusion of a stock in the index means that passive funds will buy this security for their portfolios. The capital flow from funds comes in a limited period of time and can be sensitive to the dynamics of quotations.

Inclusions in small-cap indices tend to have a purely psychological impact and have a positive effect on investor attitudes towards paper. Inclusion in a standard index can lead to active buying and strong growth.

The inclusion of RUSAL shares in the standard index was expected, but not guaranteed. The news of the inclusion may have a positive effect on quotes in today’s session, as well as support buying on paper until the end of November.

