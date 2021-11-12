Who is Timur Khabirov, co-founder of the Prequel app

Timur Khabirov was born in Tashkent, launched projects in Kaliningrad, and is now making the Prequel photo app in the United States. It made it to the top of the App Store and was popular with celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Billie Eilish. Timur has said more than once: “The secret of success is in word of mouth.” Afisha Daily asked him to fill out a 15-question questionnaire.

The very first project I have been working for myself since the age of 17, I have never worked for anyone. I always wanted IT, but I was far from that, in Kaliningrad at that time everyone was far from that. My first serious project was a transport and logistics company in Kaliningrad, which was mainly engaged in the transportation of trucks. I have always tried to optimize any processes and act in stages, so I chose something that was easy to start with. And each next business built on the success of the previous one. Once I realized: “It’s time”, – I packed my suitcases, said goodbye to my mother, one day I moved to America and already started building a business in IT. The call that changed everything It was a call from my friend Serge. He asked if I knew anything about face tracking technology. He shared his feeling that this is promising, this wave must be caught. I was glad – I was thinking about the same thing, looking for the same thing, and I already had some groundwork. He said, “Come on together.” I answered: “Come on.” And since that call, I have never regretted this decision – this is how Prequel appeared. The main mistake in the career Wrong choice of people. It is self-deception that it is better to do with anyone than not to do at all. Self-deception is the worst problem in business. If you constantly persuade yourself that something is normal, stop listening to yourself, look for a compromise with yourself – this is a sign that something urgently needs to be changed. It’s bad when you follow people who impose their opinions, and you cannot make out whether this is true or envy. Listening to yourself is probably my most important advice to myself. The main misconception about the life of an entrepreneur in the United States All American companies are very wealthy. They hear that you are building a business in America and start asking for salaries like in America, not being in America. And this is with both employees and contractors. They ask for salaries, but they don’t know how to work in the American way and be responsible for their actions in the American way. Nobody wants to play by the American rules: pay high taxes, follow the regulations, give the level that is required in Western markets. Your workplace

The office and the workplace for me have a special meaning, history. My dad is a scientist, I spent a lot of time in his office, surrounded by books. Instead of a children’s room, I had a parent’s workspace. Since then, I have been paying a lot of attention to this. My desktop is minimalism, aesthetics and productivity. A notebook is always at hand (despite digitalization, I like to write by hand), a charger for the phone, a glass of water, and a skull is a semantic reminder: “While you are alive, act.”

A cemetery for many is a sad place, and there I am inspired by people who have achieved something, lived a full life, did not lose their potential and did not miss the moment.

Lark or owl? Depends on the project and age: the schedule changes from year to year, from situation to situation. But if you need to choose, then definitely a lark. You get up with a different mood, devote time to yourself, there is no need to urgently fly into a huge number of cases, force an unheated brain to think. The most unusual place to work Sitting right on the floor of the Colosseum and listening to Hans Zimmer, my favorite composer. Main working life hack I strive for the simplest and sometimes straightforward examples. They should be clear to everyone. I noticed for a long time: when you start to be clever, use only professional vocabulary, you often waste time and the result you get is not what you asked for. This is an elementary life hack – to formulate thoughts so simply and intelligibly that even a 7-year-old child understands why I need monetization in a product. I can explain it on his toys. Your phone’s home screen

The first screen is all you need to work: a folder with social networks, instant messengers and mail, banks. All entertainment is on a separate screen so as not to be distracted. But recently I somehow stopped organizing screens – a huge number of apps have been downloaded, and I increasingly use search. A childhood story that influenced you greatly My mom was worried about my health and did not allow me to do any physical exercises. Consequently, I was a chubby child. Once at school there was a passing of the standards for running, and I ran the very last one, all my classmates laughed at me. This was a watershed moment. I began to practice in secret: I ran as much as I could, my older friend taught me to do push-ups. The first time I did two push-ups – I almost died. I made my body myself, sport with me from that day. Hobby that few people know about Astrophysics. I love watching the night sky, in general I love space, the movie “Interstellar”. On the balcony of my New York apartment I have a telescope, on clear days stargazing is better than any meditation. Do you know such ice-breaking games where you are asked about your most cherished dreams? This is my life on Mars. Best place on the internet in 2021 Zoom. This is definitely the word for 2020-2021! Seriously speaking, they are great fellows: they made a successful product in a niche in which, it would seem, competition is no longer possible. Well, one of my favorite apps is Netflix: an ergonomic, native, user-friendly product. Favorite visual aesthetics discovered at Prequel