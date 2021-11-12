WHO plans to hold a meeting on “Sputnik V” next week – Gazeta.Ru

WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said the organization plans to hold a meeting on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week. She announced this at a briefing, reports TASS…

According to her, WHO is in constant dialogue with the Russian government. Simao stressed that the World Health Organization still hopes to obtain a complete dossier on Sputnik V.

“We have questions about the inspection at the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after NF Gamaleya, on the inspection of production, we also need some additional information,” she explained.

Earlier it was reported that Russia will soon will submit an official application for recognition of the equivalence of their own and European certificates of vaccination against COVID-19.

As stated in the department, the Russian side has already submitted the necessary documents to verify the technical compatibility of vaccination control systems in the European Union and the Russian Federation.

At the same time, in the center of them. N.F. The Gamaleys said the World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to approve the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the end of this year, followed by a decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is responsible for approving the drug in the EU.