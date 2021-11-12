Why Kendall Jenner, Grimes, sisters Hadid and Irina Shayk wear Russian and Ukrainian brands

We found out from the founders of the Public Kitchen PR agency Zhenya Skibina and Nastya Ivchenko how to reach the celebrity level of the Hadid sisters, what stars local brands want to see in their clothes, and why the singer Grimes subscribed to the Instagram of the Ukrainian brand Ienki Ienki.

Kiev PR-agency Public Kitchen promotes international and local brands. His portfolio includes the Swedish store H&M, Ukrainian brands Kseniaschnaider, TTSWTRS and Ienki Ieinki, as well as Russian ZNY, My812 and Abitu. The agency’s team collaborates with world celebrities, dressing Kendall Jenner in My812 pants, and Bella Hadid in Kseniaschnaider shorts.

– Does influencing marketing with world stars cost more for agency clients than similar work with local influencers? – Yes, for brands-clients of the agency, working with international stars is more expensive than with local celebrities. At the same time, influencers are not paid for posts and exits in brand items. An important principle of our work is to find an opinion leader to whom this or that brand will be relevant, so that a person really wears and loves just such clothes. But it’s still about similar values. – Here you have ordered cooperation with world influencers. Do you list the right people and the brand will agree? And it happens that brands have specific wishes? For example, “we want Bella Hadid in our dress.” – We compile a list of suitable persons, often in conjunction with the brand, as inside [его команды] have your own clear vision and understanding of who you would like to wear. The client sends us his wishlist, and we supplement it.

Almost all brands have specific wishes for the stars, and most often these are the Kardashian sisters, the Hadid and Irina Shayk sisters.

These names have occupied the first headlines in the media for a long time, hence the desire to dress them in your clothes. But often in the very concept of the brand, there is a focus on more niche characters. For example, Tilda Swinton or Charlotte Rampling.

Bella Hadid in Kseniaschnaider shorts

– How do you go to this or that celebrity? Through a stylist or an agent? Do you have a ready-made contact base? – Influence marketing has a rather clear-cut algorithm of actions. Stylists are responsible for the clothes, so we go straight to them. We work with agents much less often. For almost four years, Public Kitchen has been collecting contacts of stylists of stars around the world and has a warm relationship with them, so that the process of gifting (choosing and sending gifts. – Approx. ed.) was simplified as much as possible. Therefore, we have a base, we create it ourselves. We always keep track of the moment when new stars appear. Now this happens very often, if only because of the surge of serial culture and tiktok. – Have you ever experienced some kind of hard refusal? – PR specialists hear “no” more often than “yes”. This is a feature of our profession, and we have to live with it. More often than not, a hard refusal can be obtained from a journalist rather than a stylist. In our practice, there have been no cases when someone was rude to us or answered harshly. The stylist can simply ignore the letter or delegate the refusal to the assistant. – How do you choose things for a gift and how are they sent later? – We send the stylist a list of items to choose from. If we are talking about celebrity, and not an influencer, then most often this is the entire range of the brand. He chooses the one he likes and sends us his selection. We, in turn, send it to the brand, and he himself takes care of the delivery of these clothes. There are interesting stories with parcels. For example, one stylist, returning clothes, sent things not to our office, but to the Public Kitchen restaurant in New York, which, of course, has nothing to do with us at all. It happens that during shipment things are lost or unexpected surprises are added to them. For example, recently, a brand received someone’s underwear along with bags …

Kendall Jenner in My812 pants

– Does Celebrity give any guarantees that it will definitely come out in the things of the brand, or is it a matter of chance? What guarantees do you give your client? – They cannot give us any guarantees of celebrity, just as we cannot give them to the client.

Brands understand that their items are sent free of charge and the star does not undertake to shine in them.

If before there was no experience of cooperation with the stylist of a particular celebrity, then it is often a matter of chance: a celebrity can come out in it immediately, maybe in a year or two, or maybe just give these things to someone – for example, his girlfriend. – How do you then find celebrity photos in the brand’s clothes? – Nothing special here. We check the sites where paparazzi photos are exhibited. For example, Daily Mail, Star Style, TMZ. Sometimes stylists can even send a photo of a celebrity in clothes of our brand themselves as a thank you for the thing. We also check the marks on the celebrities’ instagram. – Is there any kind of feedback from the star or her stylist? There were some unexpected cases – for example, Kim Kardashian saw her sister’s blouse and wanted to too? – We rather get feedback from the stars through their stylists, they rarely write directly. The coolest feedback for us is the exit or post of a star in the things of the brand. Most often, the stylist works with a large pool of stars, and if he liked the item that we sent for one of the clients, he can ask for more for others. There was a very cool case when we sent Grimes a hustka (kerchief. – Approx. ed.) and Ienki Ienki’s jacket, and she liked them so much that the singer subscribed to the brand’s Instagram page and began to leave comments under the posts. When this happens, it means that the brand hit the mark and chose its person correctly. – Is there any measurable exhaust from working with world celebrities or is it a story about an image and a PR-reason? – Measuring performance is a major problem in PR. It is impossible to thoroughly measure the exhaust. For the most part, the appearance of a celebrity wearing the brand’s clothing has a positive effect on its reputation both in its home country and in the world. The effectiveness can be measured in the received publications about this bow, the number of new subscribers on the brand pages and associated with the increase in orders in the following days from the brand. It is more likely that after the release of celebrities in the brand’s things, fashion publications will want to write about him, and other influencers will also start wearing his clothes. We see this kind of chain reaction all the time. In PR, everything is interconnected.

Irina Shayk in Ienki Ienki down jacket

– Why do brands need work of this format at all? In order to enter the global market and win the attention of new customers? – First of all, it is a class marker. Clothing on a world-class celebrity makes the brand more significant in the global arena and simplifies its entry into foreign markets, increases demand in the local market. In addition, if the brand is worn by celebrities, it simplifies its work with buyers and the press. – Which brands from your portfolio most often fall into the images of celebrities? And why? – Ienki Ienki’s things are very popular with celebrities. Kourtney Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid came out in their jackets, to name just a few. The brand is renowned for innovative fabrics and cutting-edge tailoring technologies, has eye-catching designs and a great deal of vision. And their Michlin model went viral long ago and is sold in leading stores around the world. All these factors create a demand for their things. – In general, what things are in special demand now in the global fashion community, among stars and stylists? The feeling that everyone is obsessed with the aesthetics of the 2000s. – It’s true, noughties are very trendy now. But the greatest demand is always for identity. Someone makes jeans cool, while others are the best at making hats. Such things may not necessarily be in the current style, but nevertheless, these brands successfully cooperate with influencers and celebrities.