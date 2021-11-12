Why Pirates of the Caribbean 4 Failed Franchise

Despite impressive box office receipts, the films “Pirates of the CaribbeanWere rarely critically acclaimed. In fact, only “Curse of the Black Pearl“Is the only feed that has received mostly positive reviews.

And whatever problems the second and third parts may have, it was after the release of the fourth film with the subtitle “On stranger tidesThe franchise has indeed experienced a dramatic leap in quality.

The film tells about the consequences “On the edge of the world»: Jack Sparrow sets off on another hurricane journey to find the Source of eternal youth. While most of the cast and crew from earlier parts have returned to their roles and responsibilities, “On stranger tides”Included key changes on both sides of the camera, starting with Rob Marshall replacing Gore Verbinski as director. Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley also did not return to the roles of Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, respectively, although the love story of their characters reached a bittersweet but satisfying ending in the third part.

Therein lies the problem: after Will and Elizabeth disappeared, Jack Sparrow became the de facto protagonist in the fourth film. However, the point is that Jack is a static character whose narrative function in the original trilogy “Pirates of the Caribbean“Is to create problems. Meanwhile, the overarching storyline revolves around the evolution of Will and Elizabeth from young lovers to a mature pair of heroes who recognize the value of piracy and lawlessness when those in power are corrupt and power hungry. Without them “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides“As if deprived of a heart, and the attempt to fill the problems by introducing Penelope Cruz in the role of Angelica will not be crowned with success, since she cannot reveal anything new in Jack Sparrow.

Another important problem in the fourth part is the filmmaking itself. Verbinski’s directorial style, which uses darkly non-standard humor, is clearly not for everyone, but it also lends the trilogy “Pirates»Special flavor. Rob Marshall, on the other hand, specializes in flashy musicals, and his inexperience in the genre is reflected in “On stranger tides“. In short, the film looks like an imitation of the previous parts, but with sharper edges in Verbinski’s style.

Though “On stranger tides”Grossed more than $ 1 billion at the box office, the poor reception clearly did not go unnoticed. Continuation titled “Dead Men Tell No Tales“Tries to make further adjustments to the series, bringing in Will and Elizabeth’s now grown-up son, Henry, and including a similar replacement for Elizabeth in the form of Karina Smith, a young astronomer with her own connections to the mythology of the great pirates.

From a commercial point of view “Dead Men Tell No Tales“Also caused relative disappointment, raising almost $ 800 million, which is slightly below the indicators of previous films. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why Disney is looking to somehow update the franchise, rebooting it, presumably with Karen Gillan in the title role, and developing a spin-off starring Margot Robbie.

It is difficult to say if the franchise can be restored to its former glory, but since Disney intends to return to the high seas, it would be great if they looked at the reasons for the failure. “On stranger tides“.