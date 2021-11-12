Why Will Smith had a hard time taking the lead on Independence Day

The studio and the director argued about the key star of the film until the very beginning of filming.

On July 2, the American science fiction film “Independence Day” celebrated its 25th anniversary. A large-scale picture about the clash of the United States and alien invaders with Will Smith in the title role was released in 1996. For a black actor, it was a real breakthrough in his career. “Men in Black” with his participation (by the way, also about aliens) came out only next year.

However, in order to approve Smith for the main role, the filmmakers had to fight a lot. Until the very end, 20th Century Fox did not want to build a film around this actor, but director Roland Emmerich insisted on his candidacy. He had several artists to choose from, including Ethan Hawke, but the director considered the latter too young at that time. But in the combination of Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum, he saw great promise.

“The studio said, ‘No, we don’t like Will Smith. It is unsubstantiated. He doesn’t work in international markets, ”the director recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “They said,” If you take on a black guy for this role, you will kill the foreign cashier. ” And our argument was: “Well, the film is about space aliens. Everything will go well overseas, ”added screenwriter Dean Davlin. “It was a big war, and Roland really stood up for Smith. And, in the end, we won this war. “

A few days before filming began, this conflict had not yet been resolved, and the director even had to threaten the studio that he would go to rivals from Universal Pictures if he was not given the go-ahead for the desired actors.

As a result, the film did not flop at the box office. With a budget of $ 75 million, he made over $ 817 million and got a sequel, which came out ten years later.

