Will Smith gave part of his royalties to the actors of “King Richard”

WarnerBros / YouTube Will Smith paid bonuses to colleagues on the set of King Richard, who lost part of their income due to overlaps in the film premieres, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Part of the fee turned out to be less due to the same date of the premiere of the film about the childhood of the “racket of the world” by Serena Williams in cinemas and on the streaming service HBO Max. Will Smith not only played the main role of the tennis player’s father, but also produced the film. Smith received about $ 40 million for his participation in the project, but decided to give some of the money to the rest of the cast.

The girls who played the young sisters Venus and Serena also received checks. Actresses Sania Sidney and Demi Singleton praised Smith as a person and as a leader who was always helpful on set. “He made sure everyone felt comfortable, safe and had a great time. We never got bored, ”one of the actresses shared. In addition to the bonuses, Will Smith gave the girls an iPhone.

Actor’s bonuses are usually box-office tied, but the timing or conditions of a premiere can cut the amount significantly.

The plot of the new film focuses on the life of Richard Williams, who helped his two daughters make their way to the tennis stars. The hero of Will Smith is confident in the success of the girls and is ready to fight for the opportunity to send them to the world of professional sports. “One of the greatest accomplishments for an actor is being able to be part of someone’s legacy while it’s still with us. We actually created it together, ”Smith himself said about his role.