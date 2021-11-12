X5 lost leadership in online trading

A spokesperson for the X5 Group said the retailer is “deliberately not overheating its own growth rate online,” by not investing too much money in promotions and marketing, while emphasizing cost-effective delivery. The online channel is low-margin, and the company must maintain the expected profitability of the business to investors, he stressed. At the same time, express delivery continues to grow at a high rate – over the year the total turnover of this segment has grown 5 times, he says, without specifying the absolute figures. The X5 spokesman also added that the average check remains quite high: 1,400 rubles. in “Pyaterochka” and more than 1500 rubles. in the “Crossroads”. At the same time, he admits that the online hypermarket Vprok is growing at a slower pace this year than a year earlier.