X5 lost leadership in online trading

X5 Group lost the lead to Sbermarket in the rating of the largest online grocery retailers Infoline in January – September 2021, follows from the review, which Vedomosti got acquainted with. During this period, Sbermarket increased its turnover by 219% to 36.2 billion rubles. compared to the same period last year. According to the analytical company, the turnover of X5 online services during this period amounted to 35.2 billion rubles, which is 53% higher than the same indicator of the previous year. The company itself does not disclose the indicator for this period. According to the results of nine months, Vkusville rose from 4th to 3rd place with a turnover of 32.8 billion rubles, which during this period grew by 342%.
A spokesperson for the X5 Group said the retailer is “deliberately not overheating its own growth rate online,” by not investing too much money in promotions and marketing, while emphasizing cost-effective delivery. The online channel is low-margin, and the company must maintain the expected profitability of the business to investors, he stressed. At the same time, express delivery continues to grow at a high rate – over the year the total turnover of this segment has grown 5 times, he says, without specifying the absolute figures. The X5 spokesman also added that the average check remains quite high: 1,400 rubles. in “Pyaterochka” and more than 1500 rubles. in the “Crossroads”. At the same time, he admits that the online hypermarket Vprok is growing at a slower pace this year than a year earlier.