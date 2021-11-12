https://ria.ru/20211111/migranty-1758623551.html

Yemeni refugee calls Europeans organizers of illegal migration

Yemeni refugee called Europeans organizers of illegal migration – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Yemeni refugee calls Europeans organizers of illegal migration

Refugees from the countries of the Middle East are supplied to the EU mainly by Europeans themselves, a native of Yemen, who is in Belarus at the Polish … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021 told RIA Novosti

2021-11-11T17: 55

2021-11-11T17: 55

2021-11-11T18: 34

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Refugees from the Middle East are mainly supplied to the EU by Europeans themselves, a Yemeni native who is in Belarus near the Polish border told RIA Novosti. According to the agency’s interlocutor, these persons adapt to any difficulties and bypass new restrictions that the authorities are introducing in an attempt to stop the flow of people. The Yemeni said that migrants have been sent to the Polish border since the summer, and he linked recent attempts to break through the barriers with the onset of cold weather and a lack of food. Refugees from Poland go to Germany in cars that are waiting for them at the agreed places, the native of the Middle Eastern country added. The situation on the borders of Belarus with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania due to the influx of immigrants from the countries of the Middle East and North Africa aggravated this summer. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that due to Western sanctions, the country has “neither the money nor the strength” to restrain the flow of people. Brussels, in turn, reproached Minsk for using the opportunity to put pressure on Europe. This week, several thousand refugees rushed to the Belarusian-Polish border and tried to break through the cordon. After an unsuccessful attempt, they set up camp. In response to the flow of illegal immigrants, Poland and Lithuania concentrated troops in the border areas. Countries have also declared a state of emergency there.

Where did the "Belarusian" migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border.

