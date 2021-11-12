https://ria.ru/20210923/depp-1751423454.html
“You are not safe”: Depp urged to fight injustice
“You are not safe”: Depp urged to fight injustice – RIA Novosti, 09/23/2021
“You are not safe”: Depp urged to fight injustice
Actor Johnny Depp has called for a fight against injustice and a “culture of cancellation”, reports Deadline. He noted that sometimes one incorrect is enough … RIA Novosti, 09/23/2021
2021-09-23T11: 18
2021-09-23T11: 18
2021-09-23T12: 30
showbiz
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
actors
celebrities
culture News
life style
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/1c/1591286882_0:38:3072:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_f011a0e9d4bb3b47e3adb9f571416694.jpg
MOSCOW, September 23 – RIA Novosti. Actor Johnny Depp has called for a fight against injustice and a “culture of cancellation”, reports Deadline. He noted that sometimes one wrong sentence is enough for a person to be persecuted. Due to the scandalous trial with actress Amber Heard, Hollywood producers announced a boycott to Depp. He lost his roles in the sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts. Heard insisted that Johnny was physically abusive, while the actor denied the allegations. Recently it became known that Depp won a lawsuit against his ex-wife. In his speech, the star also urged people not to be silent when they see an unfair treatment. Heard married Johnny in 2015, but filed for divorce in May 2016.
https://ria.ru/20210802/depp-1743991459.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/1c/1591286882_111-0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea7e4f8fbd54243500496e9e74cb9040.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
johnny depp, amber heard, actors, celebrities, culture news, lifestyle
“You are not safe”: Depp urged to fight injustice