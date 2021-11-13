15 photos from the set, in which famous actors are indistinguishable from their stunt doubles

Dwayne Scala Johnson and his stunt double on the set of Jumanji. The Next Level

Why do you need one Thor if you can have two at once? Chris Hemsworth’s equally hot stunt double reveals the secret of his divine press while filming another Marvel blockbuster

Scarlett Johansson and her stunt double Heidi Moneymaker on the last day of filming after working together since the second Iron Man

Carrie Fisher and her stunt double Tracy Addon sunbathe while filming Star Wars Returns

Kim Fardi, dJason Momoa’s uber in the movie “Aquaman” was not only a colleague of the actor, but also a real friend, about which the American spoke more than once

Tom Hardy with his stunt double Jacob Tomuri on the set of Mad Max Fury Road

Mena Massoud with her stunt double on the set of “Aladdin”

Sir Ian McKellen with his stunt and horseback stunt doubles on The Lord of the Rings

Zoe Saldana with her stunt doubles on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy

“She has been with me since filming began on the first Wonder Woman, and I know we have a long future together.” – Gal Gadot

Johnny Depp with his stunt double Tony Angelotti on the set of “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Elijah Wood with his doppelganger Kieran Shah on the set of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Two Harley Quinn in one photo. The case smells fried. The frame was taken during the filming of the film “Suicide Squad”

Maisie Williams and her stunt double Christina Baskett on the set of “Game of Thrones”

“Meet Marilee! She was my doppelganger in five films and is now helping out on Big Little Lies.” – Reese Witherspoon

