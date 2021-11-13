25 facts about Jennifer Lopez

Чего мы еще не знали о самой популярной женщине последних 6 месяцев?
Recently, Jennifer Lopez has become the object of everyone’s attention. Of course, the reason for this was a strategically profitable renewed romance with Ben Affleck – real or simply warming up interest. However, be that as it may, everyone is talking about the 52-year-old singer and actress, who still remains the most influential Latin American woman in the industry. We tell you what we know about Queen Bee apart from her difficult relationship with Affleck.
- J. Lo was born on July 24, 1969 in the Bronx area of New York. According to the singer, she still remains a little girl from the Bronx inside – an enviable achievement, given her worldwide fame.
- Jennifer was born into a family of Puerto Ricans of Guadeloupe Rodriguez and David Lopez, who from an early age taught the girl the importance of speaking English.
- Despite the fact that Lopez was the middle child (she has two more sisters), it was she who was always the ringleader.
- Lopez started taking dance and singing lessons at the age of 5, in essence, in order to move her energy from home to the rehearsal room.
- Jennifer attended a Catholic school, and during her studies she proved that she is also a gifted athlete. The girl was in the school softball team.
- Jennifer Lopez was Janet Jackson’s back-up dancer. She went on tours with the performer, but starred in only one video.
- Lopez’s first big screen work came in 1995. Then the girl starred in the drama “My Family”. Despite the fact that her name never appeared in the credits, Lopez still received a nomination in the category “Best Supporting Actress” of the award Independent Spirit Award.
- In 1997, Jennifer played the role of the popular singer Selena Quintanilla in the biopic of the same name. Her royalties for the film were $ 1 million, making Lopez the highest paid Latin American actress in history.
- It was the work in the film “Selena” that made Lopez think again about her singing career.
- In 1997, Lopez married her husband number 1 – Ojani Noah, with whom the girl divorced a year later. Despite this, he remained a thorn in Lopez for years. In 2006, he banned the publication of a book about their marriage.
- In 1999, Lopez reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with her debut song “If You Had My Love”. Before that, only Britney Spears and her song “… Baby One More Time” have been able to do this.
- In 2000, Lopez made her loudest appearance on the red carpet, appearing at the Grammy in the iconic green Versace dress. A photo of her image from the event was uploaded almost 650,000 times. In 2015, Google President Eric Schmidt confirmed that the image’s popularity was the motivation behind the creation of Google Images.
- Lopez was not the first to wear this dress. A month earlier, Jerry Halliwell of Spice Girl chose this bow for NRJ Music Awards in France, but the singer has not received the attention she deserves.
- In 2001, Jennifer founded a clothing and accessories brand named after herself. The artist herself admitted that she felt the industry ignored women with appetizing forms, and therefore paid special attention to a wide dimensional grid.
- From 2002 to 2008, she was the owner of a Puerto Rican restaurant in Pasadena, California.
- During the filming of the thriller Enough in 2002, Jennifer Lopez suffered a nervous breakdown. Despite this, Lopez never developed a tolerance for people with mental problems. Then she kept telling herself that “she’s not crazy.”
- Her first fragrance was a bestseller in the United States, and became the impetus for all the celebrities who later opened their cosmetics brands.
- Immediately after breaking up with Ben Affleck, the girl began dating Mark Anthony.
- In 2008, PEOPLE magazine paid $ 6 million for the snapshots of the twins Mark and Jennifer. Then these were the most expensive photos. However, the children of Jolie and Pitt exceeded this record by more than three times a little later.
- In 2014, Jennifer also became a writer, publishing True Love, a diary of her last year.
- Jennifer Lopez dated a man who was 18 years younger than her – dancer Casper Smart. The story continued intermittently for 5 years, and the lovers constantly said that the age of love is not a hindrance. However, it was this problem that caused their breakup.
- Lopez received $ 15 million for the film “My Mother-In-Law is a Monster,” which again made her the highest paid Hispanic woman in Hollywood.
- In 1998, 20 years before the start of the relationship with Lopez, Alex Rodriguez admitted on the air of a TV show that he would dream of going on a date with her.
- Rodriguez was preparing for the engagement with J.Lo for 6 months, and he rehearsed the confession scene for three days.
- Despite the fact that Lopez has been in the music industry for over 20 years, she only toured twice: in 2014 and 2019.