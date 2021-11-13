5 romantic films with Adam Sandler

The star-studded cast – Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman – secured the film’s top spots in the ratings. According to the plot, Danny is a wealthy plastic surgeon, but in his personal life he is unlucky. Once in a bar, he meets Palmer and, in order to please her, tells a heartbreaking story that he is in an unhappy marriage, but cannot leave his adopted children. As evidence, Danny promises to introduce his chosen one to his wife. And here’s the problem, he doesn’t have a real wife. And who, no matter how your assistant with two children, ask to play along? The heroes of the tape decide all together to go to Hawaii, where Danny is going to propose to Palmer, but realizes that he has tender feelings for the one he is supposed to be married to.
A comedy with the legendary duo – Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in the lead roles. Lauren Reynolds, a divorced single mother with two sons, goes on a blind date where she meets the widowed father of three girls. Their first meeting ends in disaster, so the heroes decide never to see each other again, but fate has other plans. Multiple meetings in unexpected places and, finally, confused credit cards force the failed couple to get to know each other better. A family trip to Africa puts everything in its place: children begin to be friends, and adults open up to each other. Having overcome the turbulence zone to the finale of the picture, the lovers confess their feelings to each other.