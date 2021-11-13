5 romantic films with Adam Sandler

The star-studded cast – Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman – secured the film’s top spots in the ratings. According to the plot, Danny is a wealthy plastic surgeon, but in his personal life he is unlucky. Once in a bar, he meets Palmer and, in order to please her, tells a heartbreaking story that he is in an unhappy marriage, but cannot leave his adopted children. As evidence, Danny promises to introduce his chosen one to his wife. And here’s the problem, he doesn’t have a real wife. And who, no matter how your assistant with two children, ask to play along? The heroes of the tape decide all together to go to Hawaii, where Danny is going to propose to Palmer, but realizes that he has tender feelings for the one he is supposed to be married to.