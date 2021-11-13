6 artists who were in the balance of death – Stars

We do not think about danger until we ourselves get into a serious situation. Many stars can also give an example from life, when this very life literally flew before your eyes. Today we will tell you what situations the world famous artists have faced.

Charlize Theron

Every major star has a stuntman, no surprise. However, Charlize Theron, during the filming of one of the films, thought that she would perfectly cope with a dangerous stunt without assistance. And in vain. Jumping in one of the scenes from a great height, the actress landed on her neck. Theron did not receive a fracture, but the vertebrae still had to be adjusted.

George Clooney

Another amateur to perform complex stunts without a stuntman. Back injuries on set are common, and yet Clooney got pretty bad. During one of the tricks, George could not get up, as he felt a sharp pain in the spine. Even after the emergency operation, he did not feel better. The actor himself once admitted in an interview that he was in deep depression because of his condition, but with the help of doctors, the actor was still able to return to an active life and delight his fans with new works in films.

Miley Cyrus

The scandalous singer several times found herself in rather dangerous situations: for the first time, the artist flew with her family on a private plane, during the flight there was a failure in the system and the artist’s board almost collided with another plane. The second time, Cyrus got into an unpleasant situation when her house was damaged due to California fires. Fortunately, Miley managed to leave the danger zone in time.

Kanye West

The rapper is known for his workaholism, which almost caused an accident. Kanye recorded in the studio for almost a day, after which he got behind the wheel and went home. On the way, the artist fell asleep and drove into the oncoming lane. There was an accident, during which the artist himself and the driver of another car were injured, into which West crashed. It took a long time for the rapper to restore his jaw, fortunately, now everything is fine.

Ann Hataway

The actress adores water and everything connected with it. While swimming in the ocean, the star felt severe pain in her leg – Anne touched her foot with sharp coral. At this moment, the actress was covered by a wave, from which Hathaway could not swim, starting to choke. The girl’s husband was sunbathing on the beach at this time, suspecting nothing. The drowning artist was examined from the shore by a surfer who rushed to save Ann.

Ryan Reynolds

The Hollywood handsome man is known for his love of extreme sports. Ryan is especially partial to parachuting. At the age of 19, the future star jumped for the 13th time, the parachute opened … and burst. The actor does not like to remember his feelings at that moment. Reynolds quickly realized that he needed to pull the spare ring. This saved the extreme artist from possible death.