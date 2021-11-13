A businessman who flew into space on a Bezos ship died in a plane crash – RBK

A month ago, Glen de Vries went into space. He went there with the 90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner. Businessman dies in Cessna 172 plane crash near New York

The head of Medidata (develops software for pharmaceuticals) Glen de Vries, who a month ago made a short flight into space on the New Shepard spacecraft of the billionaire Jeff Bezos company Blue Origin, died in a plane crash. This was reported by the press service of Blue Origin.

“We were saddened to learn about the sudden death of Glen de Vries. He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and the entire crew. His love for aviation, his charitable work and dedication to his cause will long command respect and admiration, ”the message says.

Reuters, referring to the police of the American state of New Jersey, reports that the plane on which the businessman was flying crashed on Thursday, November 11, in Sussex County, northwest of New York. The police said that there were two people on board the light aircraft – 49-year-old de Vries and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer.

CNN reports that a Cessna 172 plane, for an unknown reason, fell into a forest in the Hampton area, 65 km from New York. The channel notes that Fischer, who also died, is a hereditary aviation instructor and head of Fischer Aviation, where de Vries has been taking flight lessons since 2016.