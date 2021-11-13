A focus exhibition dedicated to Dostoevsky opened at the Tretyakov Gallery

https://ria.ru/20211112/muzei-1758517357.html

The exhibition "Dedicated to Dostoevsky", timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the writer's birth, has opened at the Tretyakov Gallery in Lavrushinsky Lane.

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The exhibition “Dedicated to Dostoevsky”, timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the writer’s birth, has opened at the Tretyakov Gallery in Lavrushinsky Pereulok. The focus exhibition, which is located in the halls of the permanent exhibition, consists of nine paintings, materials from the Department of Manuscripts of the State Tretyakov Gallery. that the story of the creation of the painting is connected with the veneration of the writer by the family of the founder of the State Tretyakov Gallery. In memoirs and letters, there are often stories about family readings in the Tretyakovs’ house in Lavrushinsky Lane, in which Dostoevsky’s prose sounded. The project also includes six works from the State Tretyakov Gallery collection, which Dostoevsky referred to: “The Hymn of the Pythagoreans to the Rising Sun” by Bronnikov, “The Last Spring” by Klodt, “On the Island of Valaam” by Kuindzhi, “Sermon in the Village” and “Hunters at Rest” by Perov and “Halt of Prisoners” by Jacobi. In the writer’s journalistic heritage – two articles about Russian painting … It is interesting that Dostoevsky did not always evaluate painting positively, but his statements consistently revealed aesthetic views on the goals and objectives of art in the 1860s and 1870s. A video clip was prepared specifically for the project telling about Dostoevsky, his relationship with Tretyakov and the role of the writer in the artistic life of Russia in the second half of the 19th century. The exhibition will run until March 13, 2022.

