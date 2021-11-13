A woman in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug was bitten by dogs

The Langepas Prosecutor’s Office is checking the fact of the attack of dogs on a resident

Photo: Denis Morgunov © URA.RU

In the city of Langepas, Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, a flock of stray dogs bit a woman to death. The city prosecutor’s office has begun an investigation into the attack, the department told URA.RU.

On November 12, a 43-year-old local woman was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in a deserted place of the city. From the injuries received as a result of the bites, the woman died a few hours later in the hospital.

“During the audit, an assessment will be made of the actions of officials of local self-government bodies. In case of violations, a set of measures of the prosecutor’s response will be taken, ”the Langepas prosecutor’s office noted to URA.RU. On the fact of the incident, the investigating authority initiated a criminal case under part 2 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence, resulting in the death of a person). The progress of the criminal investigation is under the control of the prosecutor’s office.

In 2020, dog hunters planned to hold single pickets in Langepas. Thus, people who on their own initiative kill dogs opposed the so-called “humane treatment of animals” law. According to the initiators, the purpose of this action was to ban the release of stray dogs back into the street, because they can attack people.