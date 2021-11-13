https://ria.ru/20211113/strelba-1758868021.html

Abkhazian deputy opened fire near the parliament building in Sukhum

2021-11-13T01: 29

2021-11-13T01: 29

2021-11-13T05: 36

in the world

sukhum

abkhazia

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia

SUKHUM, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Abkhazian MP Valery Agrba on Thursday fired near the administrative building of the parliament of the republic, the prosecutor’s office began to check, the prosecutor of the city of Sukhum Alkhas Agumava said on the air of the Abkhaz state television. This is the third case in the last three months associated with the shooting of deputies in the center of the capital of Abkhazia. Video with the shooting deputy Agrboy spread in social networks. “On November 11 at 17:50 during the working day, being in the parking lot adjacent to the administrative building of the parliament of Abkhazia, parliamentary deputy Agrba Valery Vladimirovich in the company of deputies of Kokai Garry Guramovich, Ardzinba Almaskhan and Zurabovich Kvarchia Givi Anatolyevich fired three pistol shots into the air, “the Prosecutor of Sukhum said. The Sukhum prosecutor’s office is checking the case, urgent investigative actions have been taken. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia, on the evening of September 30, MP Garry Kokaya opened fire from a pistol on the embankment of Sukhum near the site. where is the restaurant where the presidents of Abkhazia and South Ossetia Aslan Bzhania and Anatoly Bibilov celebrated Victory Day in the 1992-1993 Georgian-Abkhaz war and Independence Day. Kokaya resisted the police officers and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who came to the scene. In addition, on the night of September 30 to October 1, another deputy of parliament, Almaskhan Ardzinba, opened fire from an illegally acquired Kalashnikov assault rifle near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Later, the chairman of the opposition-minded republican public organization of veterans of the 1992-1993 Georgian-Abkhaz war “Aruaa” Temur Gulia said that Interior Minister Dmitry Dbar, his deputies and police officers, as well as Kokai severely beat veterans and war invalids. and Ardzinba, criminal cases were initiated against the Deputy Heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic Rash Tsvizhba and Dadyn Chachkhaliya on the fact that they exceeded their powers.

sukhum

abkhazia

2021

in the world, sukhum, abkhazia, ministry of internal affairs of abkhazia