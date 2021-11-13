About 100 migrants broke through to Poland | News | News

About 100 migrants have crossed into Poland and are at the barbed wire fence. This was announced on Saturday, November 13, by the State Border Committee of Belarus.

A video of refugees collecting logs for storming the Belarusian-Polish border has appeared on Telegram channels. Judging by the footage, the cut down trees were brought up by a truck.

In addition, footage of a new group of refugees was published.

In recent days, the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus has seriously deteriorated. The European countries blame the Belarusian side for the migration crisis, which denies any involvement in the increase in the flow of refugees. The EU is discussing the expansion of sanctions against Belarus.

At the border, refugees set up camp. On November 12, an Izvestia correspondent reported that the Belarusian security forces brought food to the base, and children and women lined up for them. The number of migrants at the border is increasing every day.

On the same day, a group of migrants broke through the fence at the Bruzgi checkpoint at the border with Poland, but later they were detained by Polish border guards. Also, a group of women with children tried to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, their actions were also suppressed.

Oleg Gaidukevich, deputy chairman of the Belarusian parliament’s commission on international affairs, called on Poland to accept refugees who broke through the border, as well as everyone who remained next to it.

In turn, Great Britain, the United States and the EU states agreed that the Belarusian authorities artificially created a migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

At the same time, the Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Valentin Rybakov said that Poland and Lithuania are using the situation with migrants in order to obtain additional funding from the EU. According to him, it is the Western countries that should bear full responsibility for the people who are fleeing en masse from the states destroyed by the West.