Action in support of Saakashvili starts in the center of Tbilisi

An action in support of Saakashvili began in the center of Tbilisi – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

Action in support of Saakashvili starts in the center of Tbilisi

Supporters of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili are holding another rally in his support, they gathered in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, reports … RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021

2021-11-13

2021-11-13T16: 27

2021-11-13T17: 21

in the world

Georgia

Mikhail Saakashvili

united national movement

Irakli Garibashvili

Nick Melia

detention of Saakashvili in Georgia

TBILISI, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Supporters of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili are holding another rally in support of him, they gathered in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, RIA Novosti reports. At the moment, Rustaveli Avenue adjacent to the parliament is not blocked. Patrol brigades have been mobilized on the spot. Participants of the action are waiting for the arrival of supporters. The organizers of the action are members of the opposition party United National Movement. The main demands of the protesters: the transfer of Saakashvili from the prison hospital to a multidisciplinary civil clinic, his release and the appointment of early parliamentary elections. Earlier, the head of the National Movement party Nika Melia reported that protests in support of Saakashvili would be indefinite, they were held in different parts of the capital every day. Saakashvili was on hunger strike. from October 1. Recently, the politician announced that he was ready to end the hunger strike, but only if he was transferred to a civil hospital. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. Earlier in Georgia, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersing the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. The Georgian authorities refuse to release Saakashvili. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the ex-president will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve his entire term.

Georgia

2021

