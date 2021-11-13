https://ria.ru/20211113/samolety-1758911567.html

Aerospace forces escorted NATO reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea

Over the past day, the Russian Aerospace Forces detected four flights of reconnaissance aircraft of the North Atlantic Alliance over the Black Sea area, RIA Novosti reported, 11/13/2021

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Over the past day, the Russian Aerospace Forces detected four flights of reconnaissance aircraft of the North Atlantic Alliance over the Black Sea area, the Ministry of Defense said. “, – said in the department. As specified, the strategic aircraft U-2S of the US Air Force – which took off from the Akrotiri airbase on the island of Cyprus – conducted reconnaissance from the airspace of Ukraine and the northwestern part of the Black Sea. In this area, flights of three P- patrol aircraft were recorded. 8A of the American Navy. Their actions are monitored by the Moskva missile cruiser, the Admiral Essen frigate and the Pavel Derzhavin patrol ship. The Defense Ministry stressed that they continue to monitor US military activity in the Black Sea region. Washington and its NATO allies have recently significantly increased the number of intelligence operations in the Black Sea. According to the Russian defense department, the United States is trying to create a grouping of troops near the borders of Russia, and one of the goals of the state is the military development of Ukraine. The US is studying the situation in the event of a military solution to the conflict in Donbass, the ministry believes.

