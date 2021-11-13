Angelina Jolie’s wardrobe during her trip to Paris

Angelina Jolie always adheres to the classic style of clothes: her everyday wardrobe consists of basic things, such as black suits (which she changes to white every ten years), beige trench coats and laconic dresses. While fashionable Parisians are trying on colorful floral prints, tie-dye and other main trends of this summer, the actress is not cheating on herself in the French capital, where she went on vacation with her children.

Over the past few days, Angelina has been caught in paparazzi cameras three times. And all the images from her trip to Paris will come in handy this summer for you both in case of important negotiations and for a family weekend in the city.

Angelina Jolie in Paris Marc piasecki

Therefore, we advise you to follow Jolie’s example and add a light linen suit, a white minimalist dress and a beige trench coat to your summer wardrobe, which can now be bought at a good discount. And it will certainly come in handy in rainy weather (we remind you that August is just around the corner). Collected for you three fashionable Parisian looks of the queen of timeless classics Angelina Jolie.

White shirt dress + beige pumps

If Angelina cheats on her favorite black dresses, then only with comfortable shirt dresses. You can wear them both with her signature beige pumps and with massive black fishing sandals (let’s play a little on contrasts).

Angelina Jolie in a Dior dress with her daughter Zakhara in Paris

Equipment dress, 2227 rubles, farfetch.com; Jimmy Choo pumps, 48,100 rubles, tsum.ru

Blanca Vita dress, 11,968 rubles, farfetch.com; Kurt Geiger pumps, farfetch.com

Proenza Schouler dress, 33 833 rubles, farfetch.com; Tom Ford boats, 51,500 rubles, tsum.ru

Jacket + trousers in neutral shades

During a business meeting in the center, Jolie chose wide linen trousers and a plain jacket with a belt, a white T-shirt, a Dior bag and her favorite beige pumps. Such a suit in neutral shades can easily become your uniform in everyday life in the city.

Zahara and Angelina Jolie in Paris Marc piasecki

Jacket Ganni, 25025 rubles, farfetch.com; pants Ganni, 24,155 rubles, farfetch.com

Jacket Envelope1976, 19563 rubles, farfetch.com; pants Envelope1976, 20 221 ruble, farfetch.com

Raey jacket, 56,255 rubles, matchesfashion.com; Raey trousers, 35 465 rubles, matchesfashion.com

Trench coat + tote bag

A trench coat is a great investment before the fall. It will come in handy on cool summer days and will serve faithfully throughout September, and if you are lucky with the weather, then October and November, until sheepskin coats and coats come to replace it. In any case, take the opportunity to purchase it at a good discount before the start of the season. A wicker tote bag will help create a summer mood.

Angelina Jolie in Paris Marc piasecki

JW Anderson trench coat, 81,750 rubles, tsum.ru; tote Chloé, 49874 rubles, net-a-porter.com

Sandro trench coat, 27,450 rubles, farfetch.com; tote St. Agni, 27,878 rubles, farfetch.com

Loewe trench coat, 131,000 rubles, tsum.ru; tote Valentino, 79 950 rubles, tsum.ru