Aniston and Sandler will again be charged with Murder on the Yacht

Director Jeremy Garelik will release the sequel to Murders on the Yacht (2019), reports Deadline. The Americans Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who starred in the first film, will return to the project. Filming will take place in Paris and the Caribbean. Heroes of Hollywood stars will again be suspected of reprisals.

The original film was directed by Kyle Newachek and premiered in 2019. The characters Aniston and Sandler are spouses traveling across Europe. On the way, they meet an aristocrat from Great Britain who invited them to rest on the yacht of his billionaire uncle. It is there that the “Mysterious Murder” takes place (the original name of the project), in the commission of which accused lovers.

The movie, according to Netflix, became the most popular on the streaming service in 2019. In the first three days after the release, the picture was watched by 30.9 million viewers, which became a record in the entire history of the platform in terms of performance for the first weekend.

Earlier, the representative of the star of “Friends” David Schwimmer reacted to rumors about the actor’s romance with fellow TV series Jennifer Aniston. He told The Sun that the news that the artists might be dating is “not true.” The day before, it was reported that after the reunion of the actors in the series, it became clear that memories of the past awakened feelings and that the chemistry they always had to bury was still there.