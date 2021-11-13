Are the sanctions against Aeroflot real for the delivery of migrants?

The Russian aviation industry did not believe in the EU sanctions against Aeroflot. This threat is considered an argument for political bargaining on other issues.
The interlocutors of Vedomosti in three Russian airlines and industry experts believe that the introduction of EU sanctions against Aeroflot is unlikely. Two of them clarified that it is technically very simple to suspend flights of all Russian aviation. “But it’s clear that this will not happen,” says one of them. “If sanctions are introduced, all aeronautical maps will disappear at once, insurance will fall down, then no one will fly at all,” says a top manager of another airline.
The risk of sanctions against Aeroflot became known on November 10. Bloomberg, citing a European official, reported that certain restrictions could be introduced as part of a sanctions package against Belarus. These measures will allegedly be aimed at those involved in the delivery of migrants to the EU borders. The agency also reported that sanctions may be imposed against Turkish Turkish Airlines.
The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border escalated on November 8, when thousands of migrants approached it from the Belarusian side to move to the EU. European politicians accuse Belarus of increasing the migration flow, since in the summer the President of the country Alexander Lukashenko announced the weakening of control over the flows of illegal immigrants in response to European restrictions.
On November 11, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called the reports on sanctions against Aeroflot a stuffing: “Let’s all the same count that such crazy ideas live only in such information stuffing.” An Aeroflot spokesman also said that the carrier was not involved in the delivery of migrants to the EU. The airline does not perform regular and charter flights to the cities of Iraq and Syria, on the Istanbul-Minsk route, and the movement of citizens of these countries through Moscow to Minsk is difficult to obtain transit visas. “From October 1 to November 10, 2021, 19 passengers transited through Sheremetyevo to Minsk from Beirut. Transit passengers – citizens of Syria and Iraq, traveling to Minsk from other directions, such as Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai – have not been recorded, ”the company said. The Turkish side also denied the accusations.
It is not explained how sanctions against Aeroflot or the Russian aviation industry in general might look like. But theoretically, this could affect not only airlines directly. The largest suppliers of navigation databases for Russian air carriers are just foreign companies: the American Jeppesen (owned by Boeing) and the German Lido (Lufthansa), said Andrey Kramarenko, a leading expert at the HSE Center for Infrastructure Projects. “After all, the EU can apply soft power – to close the access of Russian carriers to aeronautical information, to prohibit the reinsurance of risks for aviation hull insurance, in which case the Russian insurance market will simply not be able to pull it off,” he explained.
The introduction of sanctions does not require proof of guilt, but they will not be imposed without a good reason in the EU either, said Ivan Timofeev, Program Director of the Russian International Affairs Council. Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines are commercial companies, they are not obliged to delve into the purpose of the travel of people, he said.
“The reason for imposing sanctions against Aeroflot is very strange,” agrees Kramarenko. – By law, the airline does not have to check the intentions of its passengers after the trip. She must check documents for entry into Belarus or for a transit flight. From a sectoral or legal point of view, the discussed sanctions are complete heresy. “
The set of restrictive measures is determined by the introducing party and their possible range is quite wide, notes Associate Professor of MGIMO, lawyer Ivan Gudkov. “It is obvious that any unilateral restrictions on the Russian air carrier may violate a number of international treaties and cause equivalent retaliatory measures on the Russian side,” he said. If a decision on sanctions is made, the EU authorities will face a lawsuit and both companies will have serious arguments, Timofeev adds.
According to the director of Aviaport, Oleg Panteleyev, Russian politicians, looking, among other things, at the situation with the ban on flights for Belavia (the Belarusian airline was no longer allowed into the EU after the suppression of opposition protests in the country in 2020 – Vedomosti), have now bleak expectations about Aeroflot and speak out the most negative scenarios of responses to sanctions. “But the likelihood that the situation will develop according to alarm scenarios, I assess as low. Everyone understands that restrictions on air traffic between Russia and the EU and the ban on foreign flights over Russia are catastrophically disadvantageous to either side, ”he concluded.
According to Kramarenko of the Higher School of Economics, the European negotiators could use the threat of sanctions to “put pressure” on Russia in negotiations on other controversial industry issues. “Negotiations on other issues are deadlocked. And there are many topics for discussion – these are CO2 emissions trading on terms more beneficial for foreigners (European project CORSIA. – Vedomosti), and payments for flying on trans-Siberian routes over Russia, which are especially irrelevant in the face of reduced traffic, and also air navigation tariffs for foreign carriers, which are 10 times higher than their size for Russian companies, ”the expert continues.
Matvey Katkov and Alexey Nikolsky contributed to the article