Are the sanctions against Aeroflot real for the delivery of migrants?

On November 11, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called the reports on sanctions against Aeroflot a stuffing: “Let’s all the same count that such crazy ideas live only in such information stuffing.” An Aeroflot spokesman also said that the carrier was not involved in the delivery of migrants to the EU. The airline does not perform regular and charter flights to the cities of Iraq and Syria, on the Istanbul-Minsk route, and the movement of citizens of these countries through Moscow to Minsk is difficult to obtain transit visas. “From October 1 to November 10, 2021, 19 passengers transited through Sheremetyevo to Minsk from Beirut. Transit passengers – citizens of Syria and Iraq, traveling to Minsk from other directions, such as Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai – have not been recorded, ”the company said. The Turkish side also denied the accusations.