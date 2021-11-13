At the new auction, Sotheby’s will accept bids in the Ethereum cryptocurrency

During the auction on November 18, Sotheby’s auctioneer Oliver Barker will accept bids in the Ethereum cryptocurrency. Two works by artist Banksy will be on sale: Trolley Hunters and Love Is In The Air.

The cryptocurrency will be used to place bids during trading. Viewers from all over the world will be able to follow the process – the auction will be broadcast on the company’s special channel in Discord, as well as on the website of the auction house Sothebys.com.

This is not the first such experience for Sotheby’s: in May 2021, another Banksy work was sold at the Contemporary Evening Auction for cryptocurrency. These two events, the auction house notes, not only underline the artist’s position as a leading revolutionary in the art world, whose work echoes the spirit of expanding the boundaries of the cryptocurrency community, but also demonstrate the spirit of innovation – Sotheby’s continues to experiment and expand the formats of the auction.

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, is the preferred digital medium for digital art and NFT, as NFT tokens are created and transacted on this network. The trades will be broadcast live, and the winners of the auction will be able to pay for the purchase not only with fiat money, but also in Ethereum, Bitcoin and USD Coin. According to preliminary estimates, “Cart Hunters” will be sold for $ 5-7 million, and “Love is in the Air” will go for $ 4-6 million.