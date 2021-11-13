Bashkiria explained the algorithm of actions for clients of Mouzenidis Travel – RBC

Photo: Pxhere



Clients of the tour operator Mouzenidis Travel, which on Friday announced the termination of activities in Russia, should contact the travel agencies where they booked their tours. This was announced to RBC Ufa by Sergey Kolesnikov, General Director of the Kreks travel agency.

“Problems with Mouzenidis have arisen since last year. Even then, it was clear that they had difficulties in connection with the death of the founder of the company Boris Mouzenidis and the coronavirus pandemic. Tourists will suffer, travel agencies will suffer. Initially, tourists need to contact the agency. Already there they will give consultations on how to proceed, ”Kolesnikov said.

According to the head of Kreks, there are not many Mouzenidis Travel clients in Bashkiria, since most agencies stopped working with this tour operator back in 2020, when the company faced the first difficulties. Kolesnikov also noted that tourists who have lost their trips should not rely on sufficient compensation.

“I think that in this case, the repayment will be penny. There are too many tourists (in the country as a whole) and the sums are large, but the financial support there is small, ”said the CEO of Kreks.

The information that there are practically no Mouzenidis Travel clients left in Bashkiria was confirmed by RBC Ufa in three travel agencies.