Beglov explained why the metro, schools and clinics are not closed in St. Petersburg to fight coronavirus

Alexander Beglov answered the frequent comments from citizens on the situation with the coronavirus in St. Petersburg. “Paper” publishes quotes.

“Build more beds, then the pandemic is not terrible. ” Re-equipment of a bed in a hospital costs from 200 to 500 thousand rubles, plus mechanical ventilation, special gateways that separate the “red” zone. <…> From which budget line should this money be taken? Stop the construction of schools and kindergartens, reduce the amount of social assistance? Now we are doing everything to preserve the planned care, but if the incidence increases, diabetics and heart patients will suffer. And most importantly, where do we get so many medical specialists?

“Close the metro, schools, kindergartens and clinics so that the virus recedes. ” The state resorts to such a measure for a short period of time to interrupt the chain of spread of the virus and set up a health care system… It’s just that restrictions, even the most severe ones, will not help. Epidemiologists say that for the pandemic to come to naught, herd immunity is needed.

“Everyone will be ill soon. “ The price is too high, many simply will not survive the disease, especially in St. Petersburg, where there is a large proportion of the elderly population. Of the measures, only vaccination remains, it is necessary to vaccinate 80% of the townspeople.

Photo: Smolny