Beijing urges Washington to honor Taiwan commitments

BEIJING, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, called on Washington to abide by its commitments on the Taiwan issue and oppose attempts to achieve independence for the island, according to a statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website. “History and reality have fully proved that” Taiwan’s independence “represents the largest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Wang Yi said. In his words, “if the United States really wants to ensure peace in the Taiwan Strait, it must resolutely oppose any action aimed at achieving” Taiwan independence “and strictly adhere to important commitments under the terms of the three joint Sino-US communiqués. ”Wang Yi also noted that any connivance and support from the forces of“ Taiwan independence ”destroys peace in the Taiwan Strait and ultimately everyone will reap what they have sown. He called on the United States to abide by the principle of “one China” and not send false signals to the forces defending the independence of the island. The conversation took place on the eve of the summit of the leaders of the two countries, which is scheduled for the morning of November 16, Beijing time.
