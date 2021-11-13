https://ria.ru/20211112/belorussiya-1758843481.html

Belarus recognized news agency BelaPAN as an extremist formation

Belarus recognized news agency BelaPAN as an extremist formation – RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

Belarus recognized news agency BelaPAN as an extremist formation

The private Belarusian news agency BelaPAN and its website have been recognized as an extremist group in Belarus, according to … RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021

2021-11-12T20: 26

2021-11-12T20: 26

2021-11-12T20: 40

in the world

Belarus

kgb of Belarus

investigative committee of russia (ck rf)

Alexander Lukashenko

Belsat

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/1b/1603119496_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dab3a50e1620a1fa492e74a506e4ea85.jpg

MINSK, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The private Belarusian news agency BelaPAN and its website are recognized as an extremist group in Belarus, according to the list of organizations involved in extremist activities published on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic on Friday. According to the document, the decision was made by the KGB of Belarus on November 1. It explains that “a group of citizens from among the employees of the information agency BelaPAN is carrying out extremist activities.” This is the second media outlet mentioned in the list of extremist groups in Belarus. Earlier, the list included Internet resources and social networks of the Polish TV channel Belsat, which is not accredited in Belarus, but broadcasts for the Belarusian audience. order, and the agency itself is checked for tax evasion. At the end of August, BelaPAN accountant Yekaterina Boeva ​​was released from the temporary detention center under an obligation to appear. The director and editor-in-chief of the agency, Irina Levshina, and the former director of the agency, Dmitry Novozhilov, are in custody. They can face imprisonment for a term of three to seven years. The information company BelaPAN has been operating in the republic since 1991. In August, a number of its employees were searched. Following the presidential elections in Belarus on August 9, 2020, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, massive opposition protests took place in the country. The KGB of Belarus said in February that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, and an attempted terrorist attack.

https://ria.ru/20211112/ekstremizm-1758786229.html

https://ria.ru/20211014/ekstremizm-1754542548.html

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/1b/1603119496_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3977eeb16aa007c768ed51ca47fece92.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Belarus KGB, Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), Alexander Lukashenko, Belsat