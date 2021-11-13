Biden cornered by Nord Stream 2

If the Senate approves the Republican bill, Joe Biden will not be able to drop sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Photo: Andrew Harnik AP / TASS

The US Congress has deprived American President Joe Biden of the opportunity to abandon the imposition of sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 project. In late September, the House of Representatives passed amendments to the National Defense Budget Act requiring restrictions on all companies connected to the Russian gas pipeline.

“This amendment requires the Biden administration to impose sanctions on all companies associated with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Now the White House simply does not have the authority to refuse, ”writes journalist Josh Rogin in his column for The Washington Post.

At the same time, the upper house of the US Congress, the Senate, does not seek to support amendments to the National Defense Budget Act. This is due to the fact that representatives from the Democratic Party “are not particularly inclined to tie the hands of the administration,” Rogin said.

The journalist believes that this position of the Democrats does not take into account the consequences that the launch of Nord Stream 2 will entail. According to Rogin, Biden’s hopes that Russia will not use the pipeline “as a weapon” against Europe are “hypocritical and naive.” The columnist said that the United States should increase the export of American natural gas to European countries, as well as cooperate with them in the transition to a post-hydrocarbon economy.

The New York Times reported that GOP senators have proposed sanctions against the operator Nord Stream 2 AG. The corresponding amendments to the US defense budget imply restrictions on the individuals and organizations responsible for Nord Stream 2. If the bill is passed, then in 15 days Biden will announce sanctions against everyone connected with the pipeline.