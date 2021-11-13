Biden described the situation with refugees on the EU border with the phrase “this is a problem” – RBK

The US authorities have expressed great concern to Belarus and Russia in connection with the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. This was stated by US President Joe Biden. His words are quoted by the press service of the White House.

“I think this is a big concern. We have communicated our concerns to Russia. We have communicated our concerns to Belarus. We think this is a problem, ”Biden said.

US, UK and EU blame Belarus for migration crisis



Since November 8, the migration crisis has worsened on the border of Belarus and Poland. Groups of migrants from third countries moved in an organized manner across the territory of Belarus and camped at the Polish border. Some migrants tried to overcome the barriers at the border, but the Polish border guards expelled them back to the territory of Belarus. According to the State Border Committee of Belarus, the refugees took such a step because of the “inhuman attitude” of the Polish authorities, which did not allow them to enter the country.

The United States, Great Britain and the EU countries have accused Minsk of deliberately escalating the crisis and are calling for the imposition of sanctions. A statement from the US mission to the UN says that UN member states condemned “the organized use of people whose lives and well-being are threatened in the political interests of Belarus in order to destabilize the situation on the external borders of neighboring states and the EU and divert attention from violations of human rights within the country itself. country”.