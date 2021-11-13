Billionaire accused of non-payment of $ 2 billion in taxes declared dementia – RBC

The businessman’s lawyers said that the loss of memory does not allow him to appear in court in a tax evasion case. Prosecutors noted that there is a “mountain of evidence” in the case that he is feigning

The CEO of Reynolds & Reynolds, billionaire Robert Brockman, accused of not paying a record $ 2 billion in income taxes, said he was dementia, Bloomberg reports, citing a statement from lawyers.

“Mr. Brockman has dementia, a condition that is permanent, progressive and incurable. He is not able to understand the accusation and properly assist his defense, and will never be competent to do so, ”the lawyers emphasized.

The report, which the defense filed on November 11, said that recent neuroimaging showed Brockman had dementia, caused by either Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, or both. Lawyers have pointed out that this type of testing has an almost perfect correlation with autopsy results for Alzheimer’s.

Nevertheless, prosecutor Christopher Magnani said at a hearing in July that there was “a mountain of evidence” in this case to prove that he was a fake. “A lot of this is very, very objective evidence,” he stressed.

Prosecutors said Brockman began collecting evidence that his mind was failing after federal agents ransacked his trustee’s Bermuda home in 2018, which eventually led to the businessman being charged with tax evasion.