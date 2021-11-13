Bitcoin is maturing and its volatility is gradually decreasing

Schedule bitcoin prices (top) and its 260-day volatility (bottom)

The dynamics of bitcoin has always been characterized by increased volatility, which increased especially noticeably when the cryptocurrency reached new historical highs. This factor scared off conservative investors and held back bitcoin’s wider adoption. However, the situation has changed recently.

The industry’s natural maturation has attracted an increasing number of institutional investors to the digital currency market, and the first Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded fund (BITO ETF) was launched in October. These events increase market liquidity, which in turn leads to lower volatility.

In July, Bloomberg macro strategist Michael Reed wrote that Bitcoin could significantly improve the return on a traditional portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. However, this will sharply increase the volatility of such a portfolio, which is too much of a risk for many investors.

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance news. Ru and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

Peter Thiel regretted not buying more bitcoins

Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin “mathematical purity” with a very robust format

A third of all bitcoins are now mined in the USA

Bitcoin is controlled by a select few – research

JPMorgan Names 3 Reasons For Bitcoin Soaring 35% Over The Last Week