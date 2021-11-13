Bitfinex user withdrew $ 2 billion long positions on Ethereum :: RBC Crypto

An unknown investor withdrew a position of 435 thousand ETH, which was about 80% of all long positions on the crypto exchange at that time

On the evening of November 11, a user of the Bitfinex crypto exchange withdrew a long position with a total volume of 435 thousand ETH ($ 2 billion at the exchange rate at that time). This amount accounted for 80% of all long positions on the trading floor. Despite the high volume, the deal did not affect the cryptocurrency rate, which remains at around $ 4.7k, according to CoinGecko.

Information about a major revocation of a position confirmed Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex. The withdrawal of a position means that it is not closed by selling the cryptocurrency, but is being redeemed by the holder. He independently reimburses the creditor.

This is not the first time such a large position has been withdrawn. For example, in January of this year, the user withdrew 1.4 million ETH, which was estimated at that time at $ 1.8 billion. Then the price of the cryptocurrency decreased for a short time, after which it resumed its growth.

