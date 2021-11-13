Border hike: the migration crisis in Belarus is gaining momentum | Articles

Belavia will not accept citizens of Iraq, Yemen and Syria on its flights flying from Turkey to Belarus. Company Turkish Airlines also promised not to take on board to Minsk passengers from these countries. Iraqi Airways confirmed that they will stop flights to Belarus … Meanwhile, at the border checkpoint “Bruzgi”, where several thousand migrants have gathered, the situation does not calm down – On November 12, a new batch of people wishing to sneak into Germany arrived there. … Europeans called on in the Belarusian parliament fulfill their promises and accept refugees by opening a humanitarian corridor … The EU is preparing to toughen sanctions against Minsk, and some members of the UN Security Council accused the republic of destabilizing the situation in neighboring countries.

Unsuccessful attempt

The last working day of the week began with reports of another aggravation of the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. The media reported that migrants who had previously gathered near the interstate line were able to break through the barriers and get to Poland. Then, however, it turned out that this information does not correspond to reality. … As stated in the Polish Ministry of Defense, the refugees overcame the border crossing, approached the Polish border, but were stopped by the security forces and walked along the fence.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

Nevertheless, the situation around the crisis cannot be called calm. The Polish border service, for example, on November 12 announced an increase in the number of migrants and provocations from the Belarusian side using green lasers … “We assume that these were attempts to blind our officers and soldiers patrolling the border,” the report said.

Since the beginning of the week, several thousand migrants from the Middle East have gathered near the Bruzgi checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border from the Republic of Belarus. … They announced their intention to get through the territory of Poland to Germany. All this time, the refugees tried to break through the thorny barriers, but the Polish side offered them active resistance. After a series of unsuccessful attempts to cross the border, the migrants pitched tents nearby. The situation in the camp of illegal immigrants was previously reported by Izvestia. The Belarusian parliament believes that Europe, and in particular Poland, is obliged to accept migrants …

– It is their duty, because Poland actively participated in the NATO operation in Baghdad. … They promised that there would be peace, freedom, democracy. No democracy has come. Merkel promised that they would be accepted. The European Union promised to accept them … I talked to him – they do not want to go either to Belarus or to Russia. They are not interested in this. They want to go to Germany – where they were called – Oleg Gaidukevich, deputy chairman of the Belarusian parliamentary commission on international affairs, emphasized in a conversation with Izvestia.

He also called on the EU to open a humanitarian corridor. “This is a requirement of the entire civilized world” , – the parliamentarian summed up. The European authorities, in turn, unanimously accuse the “Lukashenka regime” of aggravating the migration situation. On November 12, some members of the UN Security Council, in particular Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Great Britain and the United States, as well as Albania, which joined them, accused the Belarusian authorities of artificially using migrants to destabilize the situation in neighboring countries …

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

Earlier, the European authorities have already reported on the work to expand the sanctions against Belarus. The European Commission confirmed these intentions to Izvestia. The Polish authorities nevertheless accuse not only Belarus, but also the Russian Federation of being involved in the crisis. “We consider the words of the Prime Minister of Poland that Russia is responsible for this situation as absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable,” the Kremlin reacted to the statements of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of an EU member state.

Flight mechanism

Also on this day Belavia issued a statement on the ban imposed by the Turkish authorities on the transportation of citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen from Turkey to Belarus … “Passengers of Belavia, falling under this ban, can make a full refund of the ticket price without deduction at the place of purchase,” the airline added. Iraqi Airlines also confirmed that they will stop flights to Minsk , the European Commission said.

– The arrival of migrants may be a planned action against Belarus. There is a tough situation at the border … Why does the other side not admit that this could be an action by the United States, for example, to worsen relations between Russia and Belarus with Europe? I have questions here. How do they buy tickets? Maybe someone helps them? They constantly talk about the “hand of the Kremlin”, but even here we can say that we see the hand of some foreign special services – Svetlana Zhurova, first deputy chairman of the Duma committee on international affairs, emphasized in a conversation with Izvestia.

Head office of the Belarusian airline “Belavia” in Minsk Photo: RIA Novosti / Victor Tolochko

Nevertheless, the main task she called the earliest possible end to the situation that has developed on the border … Earlier in Europe, Russian Aeroflot was also accused of complicity in the migration crisis. The domestic carrier denied all charges.

“Information about the participation or assistance of Aeroflot PJSC in organizing the mass transportation of migrants to the territory of the Republic of Belarus does not correspond to reality. Our airline does not operate regular flights to the cities of Iraq and Syria, as well as flights on the Istanbul-Minsk route. Charter flights to these destinations are also not operated, ”the company said on November 11.

They also recalled that the movement of citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria through the territory of the Russian Federation to Belarus is difficult, since it requires obtaining transit Russian visas.