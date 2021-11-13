https://ria.ru/20210903/pitt-1748415543.html
Brad Pitt started fighting for children again with Angelina Jolie
MOSCOW, September 2 – RIA Novosti. Brad Pitt again began to fight for common children with Angelina Jolie after losing the case for their custody, reports the portal People.com. The actor wants to achieve the cancellation of an earlier decision. According to Pitt’s lawyers, Judge John Oderkirk, who was in charge of the case, was unlawfully removed. The dismissal of the judge was achieved by the ex-wife of the actor: in her opinion, Oderkirk did business with Brad, therefore, he could not remain impartial in making the final decision. However, according to California law, she had to express her claims against the judge much earlier – at an early stage of the case, and not when the decision made by Oderkirk did not suit the actress.According to the actor’s lawyers, Oderkirk should be reinstated, and the original Equal custody decision: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married in August 2014. In September 2016, the actress filed for divorce. They have six children in common, three of whom are adopted.
