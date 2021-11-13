Brazil allowed companies to lay off workers who were not vaccinated against COVID – RBC

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images



Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court (STF, which serves as the Constitutional Court) has allowed companies to require workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. This is stated in a message on the court’s website.

“Judge Luis Roberto Barroso of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) has suspended Order 620/2021 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which prohibits companies from demanding proof of vaccination when hiring or keeping an employee,” the court’s press service reported. Thus, they explained in court, employers received the right to demand from employees proof of vaccination.

The presence of unvaccinated personnel in the workplace “can threaten the health of other workers” and carries risks to the safety and health of the population, the judge explained. The judge considered that attempts to draw parallels with discrimination on racial, gender and other grounds were unfounded. Thus, the innovation will not affect only those who have medical contraindications for vaccination, Barroso said. They will be periodically tested for the presence of coronavirus.

At the same time, the judge summed up, the dismissal of an employee should occur only in extreme cases.