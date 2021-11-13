British general said the war against Russia could start “by accident”

Relations between Russia and the West are experiencing intense tension, said the chief of the British Defense Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, according to the Daily Express. The risks of starting a war are as high as ever. Even higher than during the Cold War era. And “accident” can lead to war.

“Many of the traditional diplomatic tools and mechanisms that you and I grew up with during the Cold War no longer exist,” says Carter. He believes the world is facing a real problem. Multipolarity is by no means better than a bipolar world, the general is sure.

There is more competition in the world. It must not be allowed to escalate tensions. “We must be careful that people do not allow the belligerent nature of some of our politicians to end up in a position where escalating conflict leads to miscalculations,” Carter said.

The publication emphasizes that these words Carter uttered after the start of the migration crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus. Some Western countries blame Russia for what is happening. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that they are trying to hold Russia accountable in cases to which it has nothing to do.