Britney Spears may give a candid interview to Oprah Winfrey | News of Ukraine

Reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Britney Spears does not like to talk frankly and for a long time, but believes that she will be “comfortable” in Oprah’s company.

In addition, the singer allegedly felt tremendous support after the premiere of a documentary film dedicated to her long-term guardianship, and realized that fans want to know the truth about her life.

“Britney wants to talk about her past, believing that others shouldn’t tell her story. She has always hated to be interviewed, but if she ever dares to do so, Oprah will most likely be her first choice. And although Britney was unable to change her custody, she received millions of messages from fans and felt that she was understood, ”- said the insider.

So far, neither Britney nor Oprah has confirmed this information.

By the way, in 2002, when Britney was at the peak of her popularity, she had an interview with Oprah. Then she said that she did not want “other people to tell her how to live.”