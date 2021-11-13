Brother Nurmagomedov and Idrisov brought in for interrogation at the Kaspiisk police station | News | News

According to Izvestia’s source, after arriving in Dagestan on the night of November 13, the cousin of the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Usman and his friend Kamal Idrisov were taken for interrogation at the Kaspiisk police station.

Presumably, the detained young people are giving testimony in an office where the light is on.

On the eve of Izvestia published a video from the checkpoint of the Makhachkala airport, where on Thursday a police officer was hit by a car. At the time of the incident, according to preliminary data, Usman Nurmagomedov and his Kamal Idrisov were in the car.

According to the lawyer accompanying the detainees, the hit happened by accident, and Idrisov was driving.

Earlier on Saturday, the plane with the detained Nurmagomedov’s cousin and his friend, which took off the day before from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, landed at the Makhachkala airport. They were taken to Dagestan as part of a criminal investigation.

According to preliminary data, on November 11 at the checkpoint of the Makhachkala airport. Usman Nurmagomedov, together with a friend, was in a hurry for the flight and wanted to enter the area where the movement of private cars is prohibited. As a result, the men shot down a police officer in a car and then ran to the plane.

Later, a video of the incident appeared on the Web. The footage shows how the traffic police officer is trying to stop the car, in which the athlete’s brother is likely with his friend. However, the driver ignores the request of the inspector, continuing to drive and colliding.

The policeman received a head injury, and he also has a suspicion of a closed head injury.

At Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, Nurmagomedov and his friend were detained. The UT of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Central Federal District confirmed the fact of detention of citizens born in 1998, who flew from Makhachkala, without specifying their identity.

A criminal case was initiated under the article “The use of violence not dangerous to life or health against a government official in connection with the performance of his official duties.”