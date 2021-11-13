Businessman flying into space aboard Bezos’ ship crashed on plane | News | News

The founder and CEO of Medidata, 49-year-old Glen de Vries, who flew into space on the ship of multibillionaire Jeff Bezos, was killed in a plane crash. This was announced on Sunday, November 13, by Reuters, citing state police.

It is noted that the man crashed in the crash of a light aircraft Cessna 172 in a park near Lake Kema, northwest of New York. There was another person in the cabin, who also died.

“Such a tragic loss. Warm and full of life, Glen made us laugh and light up the room. He was a visionary and an innovator – a real leader. ” wrote Bezos on his Twitter page.

What caused the incident has not yet been reported.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard made its second manned flight on 13 October. There were four tourists on board. In addition to Glen de Vries, the crew included 90-year-old Canadian actor William Shatner, Blue Origin’s vice president of flights, Audrey Powers, former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs Chris Boshuizen.

The flight will last approximately 11 minutes. After vertical acceleration lasting 110 seconds, the descent vehicle will separate from the carrier, which will continue to climb by inertia to about 105 km, that is, just above the Karman line.

The fact that Blue Origin will launch two ships with passengers before the end of the year became known on July 20. Bezos then noted that he was not yet sure whether the company would carry out manned launches in 2022.