Cardax, a newcomer to the cryptosphere, plans to become the Uniswap of the Cardano ecosystem | Blockchain24

Cardax bills itself as the native exchange that Cardano needs to provide liquidity for projects that create their own assets.

Ryan Morrison, Founder and CEO of Cardax, has been an active member of the Cardano community since its inception in 2017, even appearing on several Cardano podcasts. Against this backdrop, he shares his mission with Cardax – “to be the Uniswap of the Cardano ecosystem.” In practice, Cardax will include the ability to trade ADA, exchange a Cardano token for another within the same transaction, and provide automatic liquidity pricing using the EAMM protocol.

There is one major difference between Cardax and other decentralized exchanges. That is, DEXs tend to rely on order books or AMMs to provide market pricing. The Cardax team has done extensive research into how they can best use these two models to ensure a positive customer experience when trading.

One of the major challenges facing every AMM today is the high barriers to entry. An example can be illustrated for anyone creating a native Cardano token. Creating a market to trade against ADA will require pairing your token and ADA. However, without many ADA tokens, users will end up with a small illiquid pool. Unfortunately, this is a major issue on UniSwap today.

Cardax aims to create a system that addresses these issues by minimizing slippage, providing greater price transparency and allowing anyone to become a market maker by creating a liquidity pool or being part of an existing one. The team behind Cardax has advanced in assembling a team with technical expertise in decentralized technology, and was recently selected by the Cardano community as the first DEX to win Cardano’s Project Catalyst, a grant provided by the Cardano community projects built on its network.

Additionally, within seven days of the pre-sale in the Cardax community, the team raised $ 1.5 million. Cardax developers continue to participate in Cardano testing phases, including Alonzo white and Alonzo Purple, prior to the launch of smart contracts on the network. Looking ahead, Cardax plans to publicly begin selling its protocol’s CDX token in September. The CDX token allows holders to participate in the governance of the protocol.

Cardax plans to launch it in the next 12 months so that “people can start trading native Cardano tokens.” The launch date will take place after the Alonzo hard fork and its release to the mainnet. This event is expected to take place on September 12, 2021. The team behind Cardax also shares that their goal is to “support the platform and make sure it works well for our users” and then “start planning for Cardax V2 with more DeFi features and even more users. “.