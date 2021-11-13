https://ria.ru/20211112/qr-kod-1758716378.html

Chuvashia will launch QR codes for people with high titer of antibodies to COVID-19

Chuvashia will launch QR codes for people with a high titer of antibodies to COVID-19 – Russia news today

Chuvashia will launch QR codes for people with high titer of antibodies to COVID-19

The head of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev, instructed to debug a regional system for issuing QR codes to residents with a high titer of antibodies in a week. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12T12: 00

2021-11-12T12: 00

2021-11-12T13: 24

spread of coronavirus

society

health – society

Mikhail Murashko

coronaviruses

oleg nikolaev (politician)

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755860299_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e613d76371c045a9e456a4e8c721978e.jpg

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The head of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev, instructed to fine-tune the regional system for issuing QR codes to residents with high antibody titers in a week. testimony of people who have recovered from the disease “, – the press service of his words. local resource. Residents will enter data there – an identifier that will be assigned to them based on the results of antibody testing. A medical commission from representatives of accredited laboratories will determine their validity period. Thus, a “register of persons with high titers of antibodies” will be formed. The code generated by such a system will operate only on the territory of the region. Earlier, the head of the N.F. units of antibodies “according to WHO standards. According to the head of Chuvashia, people with a similar state of immunity,” on the one hand, do the right thing that they do not want to be vaccinated, “but on the other hand, due to regional restrictions, they are” not allowed anywhere “without a QR code. “We violate people’s rights? We are violating,” the press service quotes Nikolaev as saying. It is noted that specialized accredited medical organizations will check the tests, which, the governor is sure, will exclude and filter out fake certificates.

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755860299_165-0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d24aefd2a980f511a73b8a8955354927.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, health – society, mikhail murashko, coronaviruses, oleg nikolaev (politician), coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia