The head of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev, instructed to debug a regional system for issuing QR codes to residents with a high titer of antibodies in a week. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The head of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev, instructed to fine-tune the regional system for issuing QR codes to residents with high antibody titers in a week. testimony of people who have recovered from the disease “, – the press service of his words. local resource. Residents will enter data there – an identifier that will be assigned to them based on the results of antibody testing. A medical commission from representatives of accredited laboratories will determine their validity period. Thus, a “register of persons with high titers of antibodies” will be formed. The code generated by such a system will operate only on the territory of the region. Earlier, the head of the N.F. units of antibodies “according to WHO standards. According to the head of Chuvashia, people with a similar state of immunity,” on the one hand, do the right thing that they do not want to be vaccinated, “but on the other hand, due to regional restrictions, they are” not allowed anywhere “without a QR code. “We violate people’s rights? We are violating,” the press service quotes Nikolaev as saying. It is noted that specialized accredited medical organizations will check the tests, which, the governor is sure, will exclude and filter out fake certificates.
Chuvashia will launch QR codes for people with high titer of antibodies to COVID-19
For the first time, this task is to create software that will generate codes for people that can document the state of the immune system after an infection.
As Kristina Mainina, the head of the Chuvash Ministry of Digital Affairs, explained, a local resource can be created for this. Residents will enter data there – an identifier that will be assigned to them based on the results of antibody testing.
A medical commission from representatives of accredited laboratories will determine their validity period. In this way, a “register of individuals with high antibody titers” will be formed.
The code that will be generated by such a system will be valid only on the territory of the region.
Earlier, the head of the NF Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry, Alexander Gintsburg, said that 300 “neutralizing units of antibodies” according to WHO standards are sufficient to protect against the delta strain.
According to the head of Chuvashia, people with a similar state of immunity, “on the one hand, do the right thing that they do not want to be vaccinated,” but on the other hand, due to regional restrictions, they are “not allowed anywhere” without a QR code.
“Are we violating people’s rights?“, – quotes the press service of the words of Nikolaev.
It is noted that specialized accredited medical organizations will check the analyzes, which, the governor is sure, will exclude and filter out fake certificates.