Citadel CEO announced the conceptual superiority of Ethereum over Bitcoin

Bitcoin will lose its leading position in the crypto space, and will be replaced by a currency based on the Ethereum blockchain. This forecast was given by the founder and CEO of the investment company Citadel Ken Griffin during the online conference DealBook.

The head of the $ 43 billion asset manager of the firm noted that he does not see commercial use cases for the first cryptocurrency. In his opinion, the main disadvantages of bitcoin are environmental impact, low transaction processing speed and risks of fraud.

“Bitcoin is incredibly expensive in managing payments,” the billionaire said.

Griffin called the blockchain technology underlying the cryptocurrency “very interesting.”

“A compelling way to maintain a decentralized ledger globally, but that is not the solution to most problems,” he added.

Griffin expects that “the Ethereum-based concept will replace the bitcoin concept in the next generation of cryptocurrencies.”

These assets have the advantages of faster and cheaper transactions, he said. However, he is not sure if cryptocurrencies will be the backbone of a low-cost and efficient payment system in the future.

The billionaire believes that he was not late for the “crypto train”, since “in a sense, he is still at the station.”

“I think these are still very early opportunities,” he said.

Citadel’s CEO said earlier that the company would not support cryptocurrencies until they were properly regulated.

Recall that the head of the Galaxy Digital crypto trading bank, Mike Novogratz, believes that bitcoin will never become a payment instrument, since its blockchain is not suitable for this.

