Coronavirus in the world: outbreaks throughout Europe, in Austria, local lockdowns, in England, covid in a dog

12 November 2021

Photo author, Getty Images

The WHO has once again named Europe the epicenter of Covid-19 infections. In a number of countries, the statistics of cases have increased tenfold compared to the indicators of summer and early autumn. Most of the severely ill patients are unvaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are almost 253 million people infected with coronavirus in the world over the entire period of the pandemic. More than 5 million people have died.

The day before, the World Health Organization once again named Europe the epicenter of Covid-19 infections.

Local lockdowns

Austria is preparing to introduce a new lockdown only for unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated citizens.

This means that they will not be able to leave their homes without a good reason, which includes going to work, shopping and exercising in the fresh air.

Critics of this measure believe that the authorities do not have the resources to monitor its implementation. In addition, unvaccinated Austrians have long been unable to visit restaurants, cinemas, beauty salons and ski resorts.

However, the Commission of Epidemiologists under the Austrian government believes that the sharp jump in the incidence across the country is a real threat, and the introduction of additional restrictions is necessary.

While the lockdown will affect only some parts of the country. It will be introduced on Monday in Upper Austria, the region with the lowest vaccination rates bordering Germany and the Czech Republic. The next in line is the federal state of Salzburg.

However, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schellenberg warned that a nationwide lockdown could also become inevitable.

It also became known on Friday that the Dutch authorities are planning to introduce three-week restrictions on the operation of shops and restaurants, as well as on sports events.

Denmark tightens measures

Government Denmark also ready to introduce new restrictions. Denmark is one of the few European countries to abolish almost all covid measures in September this year. The authorities explained this by the fact that the country managed to avoid a third wave of infection in the spring and summer period thanks to a tough lockdown introduced last Christmas.

However, soon after the restrictions were lifted, the country’s disease statistics went up sharply: an average of 2300 cases over many days in early November, compared with 200+ in mid-September.

The Danish authorities are discussing the re-introduction of vaccine passports in all public places, as well as targeted introduction of additional restrictions in different parts of the country.

New records in Germany

The number of new cases of Covid-19 infection in Of Germany reached a record high: more than 50 thousand over the past day.

On Wednesday, one of the country’s leading virologists warned that a new outbreak could lead to the death of about 100 thousand people. Today, about 16 million people in Germany aged 12 and over remain unvaccinated. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called on regional authorities to take all possible measures to rectify the situation.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Both Merkel and Scholz want to convince people in Germany to get vaccinated. So far it hasn’t worked out very well.

Her probable successor, Olaf Scholz, said that more restrictions should be introduced to stop the rapid spread of the infection and “survive the winter.”

The curve of the number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Germany has been rising sharply since mid-October. The relatively low vaccination rate, which is only slightly above 67%, is believed to be to blame.

The coming to power of the new government of the country proposed to allow only fully vaccinated or already ill citizens to enter public institutions, to tighten requirements for the vaccination of personnel of various enterprises and to reintroduce a free quick test for antibodies, which was canceled in mid-October.

If these proposals are approved by the Bundestag, they will come into effect at the end of November. At the same time, some regions of the country began to impose restrictions without waiting for a command from above.

What’s happening in Saxony

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Saxony became the first German state to restrict the access of unvaccinated citizens to public places. A sharp increase in the number of cases is observed throughout Germany, but Saxony and Thuringia are in the lead. About 90% of patients admitted to hospitals are not vaccinated

Saxony recorded the fastest growth in Covid-19 cases among all German states over the past week: 522 per 100 thousand population. The national average is 232. At the same time, Saxony has one of the lowest vaccination rates – only 57%.

The head of the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Leipzig, Professor Sebastian Ster, told the BBC that “the majority of the population still underestimates the danger.” Health Minister Jens Spahn called the current situation “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Photo author, Craig stennett Photo caption, On November 6, in Leipzig, there was a demonstration of thousands of citizens who refuse to be vaccinated and to comply with the restrictions imposed on unvaccinated people. The poster says: “Freedom instead of arbitrariness”

At the beginning of the week, the Saxon authorities banned unvaccinated citizens from visiting bars, restaurants, social and sports events, as well as any places of public recreation and entertainment. Other lands are expected to follow suit.

These measures have provoked outrage among the ideological opponents of vaccines. On November 6, a demonstration of thousands of people took place in Leipzig, the participants of which declared that they did not trust the companies that created them or the government that approved them.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Germany, Covid-19 has infected 4.9 million people.

Spain: Growth Again

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said at a press conference following a meeting of the Asturian Regional Health Council that virtual consultations with doctors and pharmacists would be widely disseminated across the country. Spain has achieved great success in the fight against Covid-19 and does not intend to retreat from the conquered positions

Spain can be proud of the highest rate of fully vaccinated population throughout Europe – 89% (in Britain this figure is 74%), and the lowest rate of infection: 63 cases per 100 thousand population.

The main success of the Spanish vaccination program is the almost complete (99%) coverage of older people aged 70 and over. In addition, the warm climate played a positive role in curbing the epidemic, which allows Spaniards to gather and spend time outdoors, rather than indoors.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The warm climate proved to be a useful factor in fighting the epidemic, allowing the Spaniards to congregate in the fresh air. This picture was taken in Madrid on November 8

However, some experts warned that there will be more new cases of the disease again, because vaccines do not provide one hundred percent guarantee, especially against new strains of coronavirus.

However, for now, Spain is not going to introduce new restrictions and recommendations in addition to the existing ones: wearing masks, social distancing and regular ventilation of the premises.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The number of covid patients in Bulgarian hospitals is so great that doctors are afraid that at some point they will not be able to cope. The number of new cases and deaths is increasing day by day.

If we compare Denmark and Bulgaria (5.9 million people and 6.9 million), in which the number of new cases of the disease is approximately the same, then several hundred Danes go to hospitals against several thousand residents of Bulgaria.

England: vaccination program tests positive

Photo author, SOPA Images Photo caption, Memorial Wall and Vaccination Center at St Thomas’s Hospital in London. Volunteers drew over 150 thousand hearts in memory of every person who died from Covid-19

V England saw the longest continuous weekly decline in new coronavirus cases. This positive trend has been observed since February 2021, which was reflected in the number of hospitalizations, which decreased by 12%.

Professor Julian Hiscox of the University of Liverpool noted that this sequential decline is unique because “it is almost entirely caused by the ‘wall of immunity’ and not by changes in behavior or the introduction of new restrictions.”

He also added that due to the fact that the third vaccination (for the elderly and people with reduced immunity) was launched in October, “the peak of the population’s immunity will be in the winter months, when all health services are under particularly strong pressure.”

New Zealand: the political implications of a lockdown

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Until recently, 80% of New Zealand residents approved of the government’s actions in the fight against coronavirus. But they, like the rest of the world, will have to come to terms with the fact that the coronavirus will become as frequent as, for example, seasonal flu outbreaks. Announcement on the door of the store: “All our staff are fully vaccinated”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s popularity fell by almost 20%, from 65 to 47.

Most likely, this is due to the change in the situation with the coronavirus in the country. Until recently, New Zealand managed to more or less keep the spread of the epidemic in check and quickly extinguish small local foci.

However, the sharp increase in cases of the Delta strain has shown that the population will have to get used to the fact that Covid-19 is becoming a reality with which they will have to live in the future.

Previously, New Zealanders overwhelmingly supported the government’s actions in the fight against coronavirus, but now, when at least some of these measures have been in vain, the level of approval has fallen from 60% to 46% in just one month.

Dog with coronavirus

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Cases of canine coronavirus infection are extremely rare. Countess of Wessex at the guide dog training center. As you can see, neither she nor the dog began to wear masks.

The first case of Covid-19 in a dog has been reported in Britain. At the same time, the British Health Safety Agency noted that such cases are extremely rare, and that there is no serious evidence so far that dogs, cats and other pets can infect their owners with coronavirus.

Owners of both cats and dogs are advised to wash their hands as often as possible, if only for reasons of normal hygiene.

Animal fur, according to the Agency, can be a very short-term carrier of the coronavirus, just like, for example, doorknobs. Britain’s chief veterinarian Christine Middlemiss told the BBC that “the infected dog was treated for a completely different reason and is now recovering. Dogs are very rarely infected with coronavirus and recover in a few days.”

In the event that new data appears showing the real danger of human infection from pets, the Health Safety Agency promised to report it immediately.