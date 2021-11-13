Coronavirus in the world: outbreaks throughout Europe, in Austria, local lockdowns, in England, covid in a dog

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
589

Vaccine status checks in Austria

Photo author, Getty Images

The WHO has once again named Europe the epicenter of Covid-19 infections. In a number of countries, the statistics of cases have increased tenfold compared to the indicators of summer and early autumn. Most of the severely ill patients are unvaccinated.

These and other news are in our traditional review.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are almost 253 million people infected with coronavirus in the world over the entire period of the pandemic. More than 5 million people have died.

The day before, the World Health Organization once again named Europe the epicenter of Covid-19 infections.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here