Crossover Changan CS75 Plus is preparing for an update – Auto Review

We are already familiar with the Changan CS75 crossover, but in China, two and a half years ago, a second-generation car, called the CS75 Plus, debuted in China and is sold in parallel with the old model. The 4.7m Plus has proven to be very successful, with a circulation already exceeding 450,000 copies. Meanwhile, Changan is preparing an updated version.

So far, only images of the top version of the S have been published, which still features a more aggressive design in a sporty style. Changan CS75 Plus has gained new LED lighting technology, a transparent section is now installed at the front, visually uniting the headlights, and the taillights are connected by a functional diode strip. New radiator grill – with a V-shaped pattern, bumpers and wheels changed.

As now, the S version sports four round exhaust pipes, a central fog lamp and a twin brake light on the fifth door spoiler. There are no photos of the interior yet.

Now Changan CS75 Plus is offered with two powertrains. The basic version has a turbo engine 1.5 (178 hp) and a six-speed “automatic” Aisin, and the S-version is equipped with a turbocharger 2.0 (233 hp) and an eight-speed automatic transmission of the same brand. Front-wheel drive only. Apparently, the same units will remain with the updated machines. They will be fully declassified by the end of the year.